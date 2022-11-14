Francesca Guacci

I don’t want to have children, an irrevocable choice. Not out of selfishness, but out of love. I know I can’t give them the time, attention and space they deserve. Francesca Guacci, 28, fitness influencer from Massanzago (Padua), has decided to make public its choice to have it removed land fallopian tubes (salpingectomy) not to become a mother. An intervention that dates back to 5 years ago, communicated at the time on social media as a demand for every woman to be free to choose her life. Then she was overwhelmed with criticism, keyboard haters went wild. Today she returned to talk about it, but in a different way, trying to explain her choice in a way that is useful to many girls and women who, like her, decide not to want children. The surgeon who operated on it, Marco Torrazzina, Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist, today director of Uoc Gynecology and Obstetrics of the hospital of Villafranca (Verona), confirms that salpingectomy is an operation that can be done without age limits: Guacci was operated on at the Bussolengo hospital on 11 September 2017. Just be of age – Dr. Torrazzina clarifies – and it is enough to be able to understand and want. Among other things, also an operation that passes the health system. Why do some hospitals refuse to do this? They are choices of the single structure, but there are no legal impediments.





Francesca Guacci, it is difficult to talk about it, have the criticisms hurt you?

No not at all. It was easy to tell my choice, I am proud of who I am today and of the decision I made. Many have tried to shame me, they have not succeeded. I've always been hindered in my choices, already in the family when I decided to be an influencer, so I'm used to supporting criticism.

Have you received more criticism or solidarity on social media?

Lots of insults. They tell me that I am irresponsible and that I just want to have free sex, nonsense that slips on me. In reality, the comments are divided in half, there is a lot of aggression, but also a lot of supporting me.

What do you respond to those who insult you?

I exposed myself by communicating my choice publicly, so I consider it a duty to respond to criticism. For me also a mental exercise, I always choose the path of kindness and this displaces. The haters don’t expect kindness, so I bury them.

Why are you so sure you don’t want children?

Mine a deep awareness, not a whim. Not a superficial choice, but a reasoned, very lucid one. I had the surgery 5 years ago when I was 23 and have never had any regrets. I do not want to be a mother because my life is already full of other things, it would not be correct to have children and not to give them the time and love they are entitled to. I have maternal instinct, but I channel it into something else, into creativity. I am also my own mother taking care of my physical and mental wellbeing.

in love?

I’ve been in love. I recently felt reborn after the end of a love story that was a great disappointment

How did the partners you have had your choice?

Most men, when they learn about the surgery for not having children, brand me as distorted or immature. But there are also those who are interested in understanding me and my motivations. And he supports me.

If in ten years he changes his mind and wants to have children, could he do it?

Of course. I can still become a mother, without a natural pregnancy. I have ovaries and uterus, so I’m menstruating, I’m not in menopause, I can do in vitro fertilization. Salpigenctomy is not a sterilization, only the tubes are removed.

Why did you want to speak publicly about your choice?

Because I suffered a lot before I was able to do the operation. I was opposed and denigrated, even by doctors. A hospital 5 years ago refused to have the surgery, treating me badly, humiliating me, I felt violated. The motivations? They told me I was too young, that it was an unnatural choice. Instead it was my right. In fact, in another hospital they operated on me immediately, without problems and without any inquisition or blame.

What message do you want to give by letting you know about your path and difficulties?

Many girls do not find facilities in their region to do this surgery. But their right, they must know. I talk about it to avoid insults and a humiliating ordeal for them. Freedom for me is the main thing. Every woman must be free to choose for her life and her future, no one can make her feel guilty or wrong.

serena?

I am very serene and more and more convinced of my choice.