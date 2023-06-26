Francesca in tears discovers Manuel’s betrayals live. “He deserves a lot of shit”

A Temptation Island writes Francesca has been engaged to Manuel for two years. The crisis came because in that time Manuel left her five times. The girl found out live what her boyfriend did every time she was dumped.

Francesca, 23, a psychiatric rehabilitation technician, has been with Manuel, 30, a pharmaceutical representative for two and a half years. They have lived together for a year and are currently in a transitional phase.

Francesca writes to Temptation Island because Manuel leaves her every two for three and in the space of these two and a half years he has left her about 5 times. She is always there waiting for him and he takes advantage of this. She is exhausted and she would like Manuel to be clear what he wants: to be with her or not.

Manuel admits that he can’t go on like this and Francesca listens live for the first time to what her boyfriend did when she was left «I wrote to myself and saw myself with other people, I’m no longer credible. I hope to understand what is the right thing ». Participating in the program will make him understand if he really wants to be with Francesca or not.

Francesca is in shock and bursts into tears: “She deserves a sea of ​​shit”

