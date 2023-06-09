Francesco calls the mother of Miguel Ángel, the baby baptized at the Gemelli

Francesco wanted to call the woman, whom he met on 31 March during his hospitalization for bronchitis, in the pediatric oncology ward. On that occasion, the Pontiff had administered the Baptism to the little one of a few days, hospitalized following a bad fall from the high chair. Marcela, the young mother today brought the Pope a greeting poster from her loved ones: “Let’s spend an afternoon together, you are part of our family”

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City

They had met on March 31st, when between tears softened by the laughter – also emotional – of the nurses, she had baptized her little Miguel Ángel. This afternoon they spoke on the phone: a few jokes, a greeting, words of affection for a child who has passed a great test. The setting is always the same, the Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Pope has been hospitalized since yesterday for the operation of laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses. From his apartment on the tenth floor, Francesco learned that during the afternoon Marcela del Rosario Pariona Barcena, the mother of the child he met in the pediatric oncology and infantile neurosurgery department at the end of last March, had come to the hospital in the hope of meeting him. Pontiff was hospitalized for infectious bronchitis. The Pope then called the Peruvian woman on the phone, who had already been in Italy for several years with part of her family, because – the Vatican Press Office reports – “struck” by the affection she has shown, made visible in a poster by speedy recovery.

A new “encounter”







A new ‘virtual’ meeting, therefore, with the young mother after the one three months ago when the Pope – as he had already done in the hospitalization of 2021 – had looked into this area of ​​the Polyclinic which, albeit in the cheerful colors, of painted walls and toys, it collects the deepest pain: that of children and their bodies plagued by illness, and of their parents who have found comfort for a few moments in the Pope’s caresses and blessings.

Baptism of the Pope to little Miguel Ángel (March 31, 2023)

The story of Michelangelo

Miguel Ángel fortunately is not a cancer patient, but just a few days old he too risked a lot, on March 30, due to a bad fall from his car seat that made him lose consciousness. In a race against time he was taken to the hospital – first the Umberto I Polyclinic and then the Gemelli -, thanks to the help of two policewomen from the General Prevention and Public Aid Office of the Rome Police Headquarters, who during a proximity service, driving along via Palmiro Togliatti, they repeatedly heard the horn of a car and were immediately alarmed. In the car was the crying and very agitated mother, with the unconscious baby in her arms, and the husband trying to get to the emergency room as soon as possible. The policewomen immediately activated a relay service allowing the mother to reach the Emergency Department of Umberto I. However, Miguel Ángel’s conditions were serious and therefore he was transferred to Gemelli, on the same days that he was hosting Pope Francis. That the day after his hospitalization she met him and administered Baptism to him, while he was in the mobile cradle, with a few sprays of blessed water from the kidney-shaped basin. Then he recommended to his mother: “He is already a Christian. When you go to the parish, say that the Pope baptized it”.

The greeting poster

Marcela did it. And today, as mentioned, she expressed her gratitude to Francesco with a greeting poster on which she attached all the photos of her “hermosa” family, her sons Massimo Antonio and José Miguel and the rest of the family in Peru. Together with these also the wishes “Repair. Recover” and a dedication in which they thank the Pope: “We can only thank you for having blessed our brother and sincerely wish you that you may get better, we would like to meet you in person and spend an afternoon together , to let you know our family better, your family, because you are now part of our life”.









The speedy recovery poster that Miguel Angel’s mother gave to the Pope

Marcella’s words

“We went because we discovered that the surgery was done yesterday, and with the boys we said: ‘Let’s make a billboard, let’s make something'”, he later told the Tg1 Marcela. “I was on the fourth floor and I was breastfeeding Michelangelo when I saw my phone was ringing, a strange number. I answer and hear a voice: ‘Marcela, I’m Pope Francisco’. It gave me a fit because he spoke to me in Spanish. The heart went out and then came back. I said: ‘Hello, Your Holiness’. He told me he was in hospital, I asked him to meet him one day, if it was possible to spend an afternoon together. He said: ‘Gladly, yes'”. The woman said she wanted to “see the Pope”, together with her loved ones: “We are a humble family, a small family but also a large one because we are many. But above all we are a united family”.

Last updated at 21.20 on June 8, 2023