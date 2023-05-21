Francesco Centineo, the No Vax protester by Antonella Viola: “I still protest because nothing has changed”

His name is Francesco Centineo, he is a former waiter “but I don’t work now”. He is the No Vax protester of Antonella Viola, the immunologist hosted by Arena Robinson at the Turin Book Fair who, during the presentation of her book “The Way of Balance”, was harshly addressed, amidst screams. “She is guilty, she is a spreader of lies and she must be ashamed, she is like Bassetti, a human shame”, she shouted at the professor, interrupting the meeting. The audience stopped him with the chorus of “out, out!”.

Hours after the episode, Centineo runs around the corridors of the Salone, with a point of reference: the stand of Macro Gruppo Editoriale, OneBooks and Enigma Edizioni. Through Byoblu, the no vax counter-information TV, he agrees to return to the backstage of the Robinson Arena to explain the reasons for his dispute.

“I have been an activist since March 2020 – he begins – a political activist. I contested the state of emergency, I opposed the restrictions not only on vaccines“. In fact, Centineo was one of the animators of the telegram channel “Enough dictatorship” and of the demonstrations unauthorized in the squares of Turin at the end of 2021.

Excuse me, but more than three years after the start of Covid, are you still challenging the immunologists?

“There is a deafening silence about what has happened in all this time, it is unacceptable”.

She is a veteran of no vax demonstrations. In 2021, here in Turin, you also received an expulsion order. Why do you still make yourself the protagonist of these protest episodes?

“Because we have been considered madmen and terrorists. There have been demonized doctors, silenced journalists, annihilated freedom of expression and unfortunately nothing has changed”.

Meaning what?

“We are now in a complete surveillance state, with artificial intelligence in Italy there will never be any more democracy”.

Then, instigated by someone calling him back from behind the Arena Robinson stand, he suddenly gets up and leaves, hissing: “What do I care about Repubblica?”.