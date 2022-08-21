Fear and apprehension for Francesco Chiofalo. Il personal trainer ed ex concorrente de The Pupa and the nerd was transported by ambulance to thehospital closer, after an evening at the disco in the province of Ragusa. The boyfriend of Drusilla Guccidocumented in tears all with his cell phone.

Francesco Chiofalo ends up in the hospital

Nightmare night

It was supposed to be a party night turned into a nightmare night. Francesco Chiofaloex Temptation Island e Pupa and the Nerdyhe was in Sicily to participate in an evening at the disco, of which he was a special guest, in the local I Mori Lounge – Cava ‘, in Ispica, a town in the province of Ragusa.

Everything proceeded as per routine: music, cocktails, selfies with those present and obviously every moment was documented on his social networks until the music literally changed. The sound of the disco has been replaced by that of a 118 ambulance. Chiofalo, got on the vehicle in tears and scared to be transported to the ER while he filmed everything, posting stories on his Instagram profile.

“I do not feel my leg” is heard from Francesco while talking to an operator who tries to calm him, but the fear for the Roman personal trainer is great because in the past he had serious health problems. The stories are interrupted with Chiofalo who is about to enter the Tac room. Given the precedents, the situation could be very serious and at the moment there are no further updates on his health condition.

Health problems

Unfortunately for Francesco Chiofalo health problems have never been light. Already in 2019 a tumor mass was removed, which fortunately turned out to be benign. The cancer was located in the brain, but he underwent a delicate operation that lasted 7 hours. And then in 2020 when he underwent facial surgery to remove an unknown mass they had found in his nasal passages.

