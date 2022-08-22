Home Health Francesco Chiofalo in the hospital, how are you after the illness? “He’s shaken and he was crying”
Francesco Chiofalo in the hospital, how are you after the illness? “He’s shaken and he was crying”

How is Francesco Chiofalo? “Tremor in the left side of the body”

In the stories, you hear the broken voice from the despair of Chiofalo complain about not feel more leg while the nurses they try to reassure him and give him courage. Neither him nor his fiancée Drusilla Gucci, since, have given more hints of life on social. L’influencer campana Deianira Marzanopushed by the numerous and insistent requests of users on salute of personal trainer, broke the silence. The expert of gossip confirmed that he spoke with Francesco: “He had a tremor in the left side of the body and lack of sensationnot even i medici they could understand what it was “.

A report, arrived from the partner of one of the health workers who witnessed Chiofaloothers added details. The former Pupo would have decided to sign the resignation and return to Roma, to have his next to you family and be followed by your own neurologist of trust. Emotionally, he would be destroyed: “He was cryingI hope you will update us as soon as possible “.

