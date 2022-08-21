What is happening to Francesco Chiofalo? The former Temptation Island star posted some videos on Instagram that alarmed fans of him. After an evening of fun at the disco in Catania, Francesco Chiofalo was transported by an ambulance to the emergency room …

Moments of anxiety e worry per Francesco Chiofaloformer protagonist of Temptation Island and often a guest on the broadcasts of Barbara D’Urso. After a fun evening in dance club a Catania, where did he arrive in these hours, Francesco Chiofalo shared some images on Instagram that alarmed fans.

Through the videos published by Francesco Chiofalo, we see the arrival of an ambulance that carries influence him directly to the emergency room. The former of Temptation Island he filmed all the moments of great excitement, without explaining what really happened. Her words and images of the rush to the hospitalhowever, they made the rounds of social media …

Francesco Chiofalo is sick: what happened?

Francesco Chiofalo resumed the moment he got on theambulance, visibly agitated and worried: “But does he really put me down? But how come I don’t feel her leg anymore? ”, He asked the Red Cross operator who carried out the first checks. The former protagonist of Temptation Island he could not hold back his tears, despairing about his health conditions: “But look how I ended up …”.

Even once you get to the emergency room, Francesco Chiofalo could not hold back his concern, and the nurses had to try to calm him down, advising him to wait for the outcome of all controls before I despair. Subsequently, it was transported to perform a CT scan, then no update.

In 2019 Francesco Chiofalo he had told of his struggle against the disease, and brain tumor which had required a delicate operation to be removed. Maybe these moments in hospital they reminded him of that story. Meanwhile, on social media, Deianira Marzano said she had heard him privately, and she revealed that the “thing it is not insignificant“, Adding that Chiofalo will decide if and when to talk about it.