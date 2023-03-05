Francesco Cataldo was 27 years old and was a reserved type, those who knew him say that he smiled little, so much so that almost nothing of his can be found on social media: a rare situation among…

Francis Cataldo he was 27 years old and was a reserved type, those who knew him say that he smiled little, so much so that almost nothing of his is found on social media: a rare situation among young people of his generation. A great passion for sport, he lived in the hamlet of Forchia di Cervino, a very small town in the Sessuola Valley, on the border with Durazzano. His parents had moved there in the late nineties, and had decided to open a gym in the hamlet of Messercola near Maddaloni, after having managed one in Naples when they were just two boys.

But Francesco only went to Cervino to sleep. He went out early in the morning and spent his days away from home, often relying on a relative for lunch or even to spend a few days. He did odd jobs, but always in the fitness world; his friends, with whom he mostly spent weekend evenings, were those from his school days, which he had attended in Naples since his grandparents and uncles live there. And, from one of those evenings, spent in a restaurant in the Vesuvian area and dragged on until dawn, as often happened, he was returning yesterday morning around 5, when he was involved in the massive rear-end collision along state road 162. A very violent clash, which he didn’t let him escape. A few minutes before the accident, he had left his fiancée at the train station because he had to take the train, and then he had immediately resumed driving to go home where his parents were waiting for him. The Carabinieri of the Investigative Nucleus-Reliefs Section of the Castello di Cisterna group, who immediately intervened to provide assistance and for the findings of the case, had to contact the mother and father through their colleagues at the Santa Maria a Vico station of the 27 year old.

It was not easy to arrive at the name of Francesco. In the violent impact, the wallet in which the young man kept his identification document was semi-destroyed. Matterhorn woke up yesterday morning with a mourning that will mark the next few days, until Francesco’s funeral which will be held after the release of the body which is located at the Second Polyclinic of Naples to be subjected to an autopsy, available to the authorities judicial. The news of the death immediately circulated in the municipality, which has just five thousand inhabitants. Mayor Joseph Vinciguerra but also all the municipal administrators spent the whole morning dealing with the sad fate of the 27-year-old. Someone even went to their parents’ home but found everything closed. “I didn’t know Francesco – said the mayor – I tried to figure out who he was but I honestly think I’ve never seen him. They told me that he rarely attended our community and his parents are also very reserved people. They have few friendships here in the area, except those always linked to their work. In this sad moment, I am close to the family, especially the mother and father. As a parent I say that the pain of a child’s death is not humanly acceptable. Francesco was also a son of our land even though he was not originally from Cervino. For this the whole town is in mourning.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino