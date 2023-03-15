Francesco Facchinetti is a well-known character in the world of Italian entertainment. He is very popular on social networks, where every day he shares everything with his followers. A few hours ago he told of the state of health of his little daughter.

Francesco Andrea Facchinetti is a television host, singer, disco jockey and entrepreneur born in Milan in 1980, the city where he lives with his family. He is the son of art, the dad in fact he is Rob Facchinetti, Italian singer. Francesco has been known since the 2000s, when he was known as DJ Francescohowever, today he is known as a television personality and is also very popular on social networks where he shares many details of his life.

Facchinetti’s career began in the early 2000s, when he composed and published at the age of just twenty The Captain’s Songa song that has become a catchphrase and is still sung, danced and listened to by many Italians today.

After his debut, Francesco begins his career which takes off, in fact he participates in various television programs such as Fsummer of Sanremo, The Island of the Famous e Strip the News. In those years he met his first wife, Alessia Marcuzzia well-known Italian presenter with whom he has a daughter.

Today Facchinetti is married to Helena Faissol, with whom he has a daughter. The family lives serenely in Milan and the conductor is very close to both his wife and daughter, in fact he often shares content with fans about the little girl.

Facchinetti’s story about his daughter

Francesco Facchinetti loves to share content and stories with his fans and followers on social networks every day. His posts are of different types, in fact he often shows his routine, photos with his children and often work commitments.

He and his wife are very close and both are very close to their 7-year-old daughter, Lavinia, born in 2016 and who recently had her birthday. A few hours ago she confessed to all the details of the little girl’s health.

Lavinia’s state of health

Francesco Facchinetti has made available in the Instagram stories a question boxes for the fans, so they could ask him any kind of question. One of these was about little Lavinia, in fact they asked him how he was doing.

Francesco answered the question with a video, telling the details, he said: “Little Babysaura is better now. We were very frightened because she had a fever of 39 and a half for a month. We had a lot of tests and checks and only found out in the last week that it was mononucleosis.”