Osnago (Lecco), April 8, 2023 – Francesco is dead. He didn’t make it 17 year old from Osnago which in the late morning of today it is crashed into a tree in the town centre.

Francesco Galli had been transferred toNiguarda hospital in Milan and emergency surgery. It seemed that his condition was stable although serious, but in the late afternoon his clinical picture it has drastically worsened and is died.

The accident

The 17-year-old was riding via Trent, the road that cuts Osnago in two. He was on his motorcycle Ktm 125 Sx which he lost control of, probably from coping at too high a speed a bump it slows down traffic which has thus turned into a sort of trampoline. The maximum speed allowed in that stretch is 30 kilometers per hour. It landed on cycle path to the side of the road and finished the race against one of the plants that grow on the edge of the cycle path. Following the impact he was thrown to the ground in the middle of the roadway, the bike instead ended up against a low wall. According to the first investigations and findings of the accident, carried out by the Carabinieri of the Radiomobile rate of the Merate company, he would have carried out all by himself. In fact, no other people are involved. They witnessed the dramatic sequence several witnesses who were passing by, both on foot and by car.

The rescues

The teenager was immediately rescued hospital doctor who lives in the village and was going from there. To protect him from other motorists, he positioned his BMW across the road. Francesco’s conditions immediately seemed very critical: he was lifeless, not breathinghis heart was not beating because in cardiac arrest and was losing a lot of blood. In addition to the Areu autonursing doctors and the White Cross volunteers, the rescuers of thethe air ambulance of Milan, landed in the soccer field of the nearby oratory. They managed to revive him and stabilize his vital signs in order to be able to transfer him to the hospital. The mom she always stayed by his side. The pastor of Osnago don Alessandro Fusetti, immediately ran to the scene of the accident as Mayor Paolo Briviofollowed him to the air ambulance, accompanying him with prayer.

The intervention

As soon as he arrived at the hospital, Francesco underwent a emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding and reduce injuries. The operation was technically successful and initially the doctors who assisted Francesco were able to stabilize his clinical picture, so much so that the situation seemed stationary. However, due to the numerous traumas suffered, his conditions are later worse again. The medics who were keeping him under close observation tried to revive him again, but failed. In the evening Francesco was thus declared clinically dead, without him ever recovering.