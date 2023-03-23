The condolences of the Federation, Migliore: “A loyal friend, a brilliant manager with great humanity is leaving. Immense gratitude for the wealth of knowledge that he left us”

20 MAR –

It went off in the night Francesco Ripa of Meana72 years old, manager and doctor, three times President of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso).

“We are deeply affected by the news of the passing of Francesco Ripa di Meana, a loyal friend, a brilliant and passionate manager, who stood out for his competence, his concreteness and his great humanity – he declares John Better, President of Fiaso -. He was an important point of reference for public health, and we can only express our immense gratitude for the wealth of knowledge and experience he left us: his passion for work, for discovery, his openness to sharing, they are a source of inspiration for us. We cling to the pain of the family ”.

Francesco Ripa di Meana, a doctor specialized in occupational medicine and manager, was general manager of various health and hospital companies in the country, such as the Local Health Authority of Viterbo (1997-2002), the Local Health Authority of Piacenza (2002-2008), the Local Health Authority of Bologna (2008-2015), the Irccs Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna (2015-2016), the IFOs Istituto Regina Elena-Istituto San Gallicano (2016-2021).

At the turn of the eighties and nineties he worked as a doctor in Mozambique and as a project manager in the health field for the Italian Cooperation in Brazil.

He was President of Fiaso from 2006 to 2009, from 2014 to 2017 and then again from 2018 to 2021, guiding the Federation towards the promotion of managerial culture in the country by making the rich and articulated experience of companies available to the NHS on issues such as governance, the sustainability of local services and the managerial training of top management.

In 2018 he was the promoter of the first healthcare management convention organized for the twentieth anniversary of the Federation, during which he claimed the role of healthcare companies in guaranteeing the right to health.

March 20, 2023

