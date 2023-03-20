Bologna, 20 March 2023 – Goodbye a Francesco Ripa di Meana, 72 years old, manager and doctor, three times president of the Italian federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso). Specialized in occupational medicine, he was general manager of various health and hospital companies in the country, such as the local health authority of Viterbo (1997-2002), the local health authority of Piacenza (2002-2008), theLocal health authority of Bologna (2008-2015), l‘Irccs Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna (2015-2016) and the Ifo Istituto Regina Elena-Istituto San Gallicano (2016-2021).

Precisely thanks to his great experience, explains a note from the Bolognese Ausl, Ripa di Meana has helped to define the health strategies per l’area metropolitanto guarantee the development and sustainability of the Bologna health system, participating in the development of the Vast Area Emilia Centre.

Bonaccini: “Exemplary and human professional”

The governor Stefano Bonaccini remembers him as “an appreciated doctor and health manager from Emilia-Romagna, a professional since a prestigious career and of great humanity. Direct hero of that renewal of our public health which has rewarded the skills to guarantee a regional health service that is increasingly attentive to the needs of citizens”.

Lepore and Rizzo Nervo: “He has raised generations of managers”

It has been for 20 years protagonist of Emilia-Romagna healthcareas well as a “leading figure for all of Italian healthcare, a professional who has ‘raised’ entire generations of healthcare managers who today hold top positions throughout the country – commented the mayor Matteo Lepore and the Councilor for Health Luca Rizzo Nervo -. Although in complex phases for Healthcare, it has contributed significantly to the innovation of the healthcare offer in our area and to the innovation of services. This is why metropolitan Bologna will not forget him”.

The condolences of Fiaso

“We are deeply affected by the news of the death of Francesco Ripa di Meana – says Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso -, a loyal friend, a brilliant and passionate manager, who stood out for his competence, his concreteness and his great humanity. been an important point of reference for public health, and we can only express our immense gratitude for the wealth of knowledge and experience he left us: his passion for work, for discovery, his openness to sharing , are a source of inspiration for us. We cling to the pain of the family”.

At the turn of the eighties and nineties he worked as doctor in Mozambique and how project manager in the health field for the Italian Cooperation in Brazil. He was president of Fiaso from 2006 to 2009, from 2014 to 2017 and then again from 2018 to 2021, guiding the Federation towards the promotion of managerial culture in the country by making the rich and articulated experience of companies available to the NHS on topics such as governance, the sustainability of local services and the managerial training of top management. In 2018 he was the promoter of the first healthcare management convention organized for the twentieth anniversary of the Federation, during which he claimed the role of healthcare companies in guaranteeing the right to health.