The health of Pope Francis worries the whole world. Today the pontiff was taken to the Gemelli hospital in Rome after feeling ill.

For the second time, Bergoglio returns to the same hospital: the first hospitalization was that of July 4, 2021 for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, an operation carried out in an overall good health picture for a man who was 84 years old at the time.

But as a boy he underwent an operation on a lung, and sciatica often returns. Cataract surgery a few years ago. And he has been suffering from knee pain for a year, a pain in his knee that has forced him to move around in a wheelchair or to help himself with a cane.

THE LUNG OPERATION – When he was 21, following a severe form of pneumonia, Jorge Mario Bergoglio had the upper lobe of his right lung removed in Buenos Aires due to three cysts. Also for this reason the Vatican experts had excluded him from the list of eligible candidates during the Conclave of his election in 2013. “When I recovered from the anesthesia, the pain I felt was very intense – he told Nelson Castro, an Argentine journalist and doctor author of a book on the health of Popes – It’s not that I wasn’t worried, but I always had the conviction that I would be cured”.

SCIATALGIA – A recurring problem, for Pope Bergoglio, are the pains due to inflammation of the sciatic nerve, which make him difficult – sometimes very visibly – even when walking or limit his ability to kneel. So much so that between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2021 he had to give up some celebrations in St. Peter’s basilica, in which he was replaced either by the cardinal dean Giovanni Battista Re or by the secretary of state Pietro Parolin.

THE CATARACT OPERATION – During 2019, in great secrecy, he underwent a minor cataract surgery on his eyes at the Pio XI Clinic in Rome.

THE INTERVENTION TO THE COLON – Surprisingly, on July 4, 2021, after conducting the Sunday Angelus normally in St. Peter’s Square, Francesco went to the Gemelli for a scheduled surgery, a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, performed under general anesthesia. After about ten days of hospitalization, the return to the Vatican for convalescence.

(Unioneonline/s.s.)

