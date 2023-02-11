There was a time when Giuseppe Conte proclaimed himself “People’s Advocate”. An expression that originated in Palazzo del Quirinale when he presented himself for the first time to the cameras, if we exclude his brief appearance in Giovanni Floris’ television studio when Luigi Di Maio proposed him as Minister of Public Administration. Now, from the bourgeois that he was, Conte has turned into a Che Guevara de ‘noantri who pretended to forget what his true origins were: a bit pacifist, a bit follower of Berlinguer and sometimes even a bit too much squanderer.

In his institutional debut Giuseppi had just been commissioned by Sergio Mattarella to form a new government following the political elections which had seen the successes of the Movimento 5 Stelle and Lega. It was May 23, 2018 and few could predict that that man in the street – with the pochette – could incredibly rise to a ‘statesman’ within a very few months. Yet that is what happened. Or rather: it’s what some compliant media have tried to convince us of. They probably praised his quality of not laughing at himself in passing between Count 1 and Count 2: that is, from the embrace with Salvini and the security decrees to the one with the Democratic Party and the dl who dismantled them (or at least tried to do so) . But that was only the first of many transformations of the current leader of the 5 Stars. Just enough time to be defenestrated from Palazzo Chigi by Renzi and to build his own semi-virginity as a free hitter against Mario Draghi’s policies to be able to at least limit the grillini damage in the 2022 general elections.

But who does Conte want to look like?

According only to what he himself did or declared in this remnant of 2023, we have witnessed at least three great dramas by Giuseppe Conte. In a couple of public statements he has in fact compared himself to St. Francis and Enrico Berlinguer. In both cases his train of reasoning was truly remarkable. In the first, the former Prime Minister wanted to make fun of the Democratic Party which, through Nicola Zingaretti, had identified itself as the “peace party”: “Is the Democratic Party the party of peace? So I’m Saint Francis”Conte limited himself to commenting. A dialectical delirium that is paired with that of a few days later when, on a visit to a Movement club in Ostia, he approached a photo of the historic secretary of the PCI posted on the wall, commenting: “I believe that some of the fundamental battles carried out by Berlinguer we are demonstrating with facts that we carry them forward”.

And who knows which battles of Berlinguer or – a fortiori – of San Francesco the ‘comrade’ Conte was referring to when he put Grillo’s idealism on politics without money in the attic. Now he can (almost) independently manage the new toy; and he does it to his rules of him. One of these touched on his decision to rent a space in the center of Rome, in Campo Marzio, the cost of which is 12 thousand euros per month. So stop the liquid party and go to the classic party setting, with a seat in a prestigious area in the capital and other satellites scattered throughout the territory. After all, Giuseppi is the president and in the new code of ethics every power is delegated to him: even that of picking the entire pentastellata ideology. So here is, in summary, the new M5s inspired by Contiana: from the one entrusted to the protection of Saint Francis of Assisi (the “poor saint”) has turned into a spendthrift and nabob. All in the wake of indisputable consistency.