Franco Berrino: «Because intermittent fasting helps to live better»

Humans have coexisted with the fast for about two million years. When they were hunter-gatherers because they couldn’t find food on certain days and after they became farmers, i.e. in the last 12,000 years, because of frequent famines and wars. Only today, in rich countries, we eat three times or more every day and we have forgotten the periodic fasting practices prescribed by all religions. Every time we eat, the glucose not used immediately we store it in the liver in the form of glycogen up to a maximum of 7-900 calories which will be consumed during the fast that follows each meal: if we fast for 12 hours they will all be consumed.

How fasting works If we fast longer the liver begins to synthesize new glucose molecules but the glycemia (blood glucose concentration) remains low and our adipose tissue releases stored fat to ensure nourishment for our organs. The depletion of liver glycogen is faster in those who do intense physical work: those who walk in the mountains, for example, often notice, when they arrive at the refuge, that their breath smells of acetone. During fasting, in fact, once glycogen has been consumed, fats are converted in the liver into ketone bodies, substances similar to acetone which constitute excellent nourishment both for the nervous system and for the muscles and various other organs. Ketone bodies begin to rise after about 8 hours of fasting. The Eternal Father knew that we would not always find food, so he made sure that even during fasting the nerve cells were well nourished to keep our ability to find food awake, indeed more awake, and that even the muscles were efficient. See also the choice of Fanni Guidolin

Intermittent fasting We were scheduled for the intermittent fasting and many indications suggest that it is good to practice it even if we are no longer forced to. We may fast one or two non-consecutive days a week, or every other day, or fasting for 16-18 hours a day, for example breakfast between seven and nine, lunch between 12 and 14, and then only non-caloric liquids until the next morning. Narrowing the window of time you eat in the morning (breakfast and lunch) is more effective than eating only in the afternoon and evening (lunch and dinner) and skipping breakfast. The intermittent fastingeven when overall you don’t eat less and don’t lose weight: – forces cells to rest to conserve energyon the one hand by reducing cell proliferation and protein synthesis, on the other by activating autophagy, i.e. reusing malfunctioning proteins that had deposited inside the cells – it stimulates the formation of new mitochondria, the energy plants, both in neurons both in muscles – suppresses inflammation, improves rheumatoid arthritis, improves asthma – improves insulin functioning, reduces fat mass, especially abdominal obesity, and prevents metabolic syndrome and diabetes – reduces blood pressure, pulse rate and increases heart rhythm variability – reduces complications of surgery – increases antioxidant defenses and DNA repair and delays aging – in animal studies prevents neurodegenerative diseases.