Why do we die? What is it, what are the mechanisms that lead to the interruption of life? Many, too many doctors think that it is diseases that make us die, or accidents. Even the International Classification of Causes of Death, periodically updated by the World Health Organization, lists thousands of causes and it does not provide a code for those who die without disease. Of course, many die from disease, but we will die even if we never get sick. The doctor who certifies the death will write something like “cardiac arrest” on the death certificate and the case will be counted in the statistics together with the cardiovascular diseases. In the LaGrandeVia project for Healthy Longevity we believe that it is actually possible (and desirable) to reach old age without fatal diseases and to pass away peacefully, without drama, without pain. It is on the one hand reduce the likelihood of getting sick of the diseases that kill most of the old today, on the other hand to slow down the normal process of senescence of our cells, not smokingdoing daily physical exerciseeating healthy (food, no industrial processing of foodspredominantly vegetable foods and not contaminated by agricultural poisons), moving away from polluted environments and, more and more studies show it, reinvigorating our spiritual liferecognizing a purpose in life, continuing to study, practicing yogameditating, praying. Inevitably, the senescence of our cells will make us more fragile, vision and hearing will decrease, as well as muscle strength and the efficiency of our internal organs, but this does not imply that we will become disabled.

How our body works

Our cells are planned to maintain health, in a state of equilibrium orchestrated by the epigenetic regulation of DNA. What does it mean? At the beginning of embryonic life our cells They are all the samethen, still mysteriously, they differentiate, some activate the genes that make them become skin cells (and silence the genes that would make them become cells of other organs), others activate the genes of the liver cells, others of the intestinal mucosa, and so on for all organs. It is an epigenetic regulation extremely complex on which however also environmental stimuli, food substances, intestinal microbes, physical exercise, our own mind, and of course radiation and foreign substances act. In a young adult everything works perfectly: complex control systems notice any anomalies in the functioning of a cell and restore order; but over time it is inevitable that entropy, the disorder due to the epigenetic noise of the internal and external environment of the organism, mess up some function. We see it on the skin, which loses elasticity, develops spots and keratoses. It means that many cells have not correctly activated all the specific genes of the skin organ; the same goes for the muscles and internal organs, which will work less efficiently. The progression of disorder will lead us to death, even without disease. Thanks especially to medical successes life expectancy in rich countries has increased dramatically in the last half century, about 3 months a yearor. In Italy the life expectancy for a child born today is 80 years for males and 85 for females, and the elderly (over 65) today number 14 million (23% of the population). Retirees are 27% and pensions cost 18% of GDP. So far, so good but over 90% of the elderly are affected by one or more chronic pathologies that force them to take medicines every day and almost 20% are disabled (50% after the age of 80), i.e. not independent in daily life. 80% of health care costs it is absorbed by the diseases and disabilities of the elderly. The greatest gift, therefore, that we elderly people can give to our children (and to the health budget) is not to fall ill with a chronic disease that takes away our autonomy. During our «Happy Longevity» seminars — 15 days in a natural environment, comfortably accommodated, where we eat well, do flexibility and balance exercises, even in the heated swimming pool (much appreciated by those who are overweight), dance and learn to meditate , also through yoga practices — we notice surprising metabolic resultsi: weight loss (in those who need it), blood pressure regulation, decrease in the inflammatory state, blood sugar, cholesterol, triglycerides, improvement in muscle tone, independent walking, balance, intestinal function. In just two weeks. Improving health, reducing medication, living more serene and joyful is therefore possible.