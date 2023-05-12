Franco Berrino: «How to teach children to eat healthy»

A Directive of the European Parliament updated in 2018 encourages member states to «promote rules and codes of conduct to reduce children’s exposure to audiovisual commercial communications (advertising) concerning foods and beverages high in sugar, salt, and saturated or hydrogenated fats» (hard margarines), foods that the World Health Organization advises against, especially for children. The following year, researchers from the ISPRA Research Center examined 2691 packaged products for sale in 20 European countries. These included breakfast cereals, yoghurts, processed meat or fish products, and ready meals. Sugary drinks were not taken into consideration as they are all discouraged by the WHO. The result was that 68% of the products examined were judged not to advertise for minors: 80% of breakfast cereals (mainly due to the excessive amount of sugar and lack of fiber), 76% of yoghurts (mainly due to the excess sugar and saturated fat), 65% of processed meats and 64% of ready meals (especially due to the excess of salt and saturated fats), and 31% of fish products (due to the excess of salt). Considering that the annual consumption of yoghurts, processed meats and ready-to-eat meals in Europe is on the order of 5 million tonnes each (about 10 kg per person), this is a frightening amount of salt, fat and sugar. For many years the food industry has discovered that with a careful combination of fats, sugar and salt it is possible to make a product irresistible even if it is of poor quality. Since (unsaturated) vegetable fats are less reliable because they go rancid more easily over long periods of time, the industry mainly uses saturated fats, which are more harmful to the arteries, but butter is too expensive so it falls back on even more harmful products, such as hydrogenated vegetables and refined palm oil, which costs less but costs the planet more because huge tracts of tropical forests are being destroyed to make way for oil palm plantations.
Numerous studies have consistently found that the consumption of processed foods from the food industry is an important cause of obesity and hypertension. These are studies conducted on adults, but it is likely that they also apply to children. Childhood obesity is dramatically on the rise and constitutes a serious public health problem because obese children most likely mean obese, diabetic, heart disease, and unhappy adults. The main causes of childhood obesity are excess protein (in Italy children eat more than double the protein they need) and excess refined sugars and sugary drinks. We have already mentioned, in this column, that American cardiologists recommend not even letting children taste sugar in the first two years of life, so as not to make them addicted. In children and adolescents, sugar, particularly fructose, causes abdominal adiposity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and triglycerides, low ‘good’ cholesterol (HDL), insulin resistance, inflammation, asthma.
Adequate protein intake is essential for growth, but too much can accelerate growth and increase the likelihood of developing overweight and obesity. Animal proteins, from meat and dairy products, are more associated with risk than plant proteins. Babies fed with higher protein formula milk than mother’s milk are more likely to become obese. Indeed, the longer breastfeeding is, the lower the risk of childhood obesity. About fifteen studies indicate that the higher the consumption of proteins, especially animal proteins, in the first 2-3 years of life, the higher the risk of excess weight in the following years of childhood (from 4 to 10 years).. Out of eight studies that considered the protein source, 4 found a greater effect of animal proteins, while none found excess weight associated with the consumption of vegetable proteins. It is hypothesized that the richness of amino acids, in particular of the so-called branched-chain amino acids, which are particularly rich in dairy products and egg whites, increases insulin and IGF-1, anabolic factors that promote growth and deposit of fat in adipose tissue. A study of one thousand children found a significant association between the consumption of branched chain amino acids and being overweight. Branched chain amino acids are those used by athletes to increase muscle mass, but if you do not do intense physical activity they promote diabetes and insulin resistance. In too many school canteens, the protein supply is still excessive: if children ate everything we give them for lunch in the canteen on the basis of ministerial guidelines, they would already have covered their protein needs for the whole day. If a food is good for you, eating a lot of it is never good for you.