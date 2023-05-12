Franco Berrino: «How to teach children to eat healthy»

A Directive of the European Parliament updated in 2018 encourages member states to «promote rules and codes of conduct to reduce children’s exposure to audiovisual commercial communications (advertising) concerning foods and beverages high in sugar, salt, and saturated or hydrogenated fats» (hard margarines), foods that the World Health Organization advises against, especially for children. The following year, researchers from the ISPRA Research Center examined 2691 packaged products for sale in 20 European countries. These included breakfast cereals, yoghurts, processed meat or fish products, and ready meals. Sugary drinks were not taken into consideration as they are all discouraged by the WHO. The result was that 68% of the products examined were judged not to advertise for minors: 80% of breakfast cereals (mainly due to the excessive amount of sugar and lack of fiber), 76% of yoghurts (mainly due to the excess sugar and saturated fat), 65% of processed meats and 64% of ready meals (especially due to the excess of salt and saturated fats), and 31% of fish products (due to the excess of salt). Considering that the annual consumption of yoghurts, processed meats and ready-to-eat meals in Europe is on the order of 5 million tonnes each (about 10 kg per person), this is a frightening amount of salt, fat and sugar. For many years the food industry has discovered that with a careful combination of fats, sugar and salt it is possible to make a product irresistible even if it is of poor quality. Since (unsaturated) vegetable fats are less reliable because they go rancid more easily over long periods of time, the industry mainly uses saturated fats, which are more harmful to the arteries, but butter is too expensive so it falls back on even more harmful products, such as hydrogenated vegetables and refined palm oil, which costs less but costs the planet more because huge tracts of tropical forests are being destroyed to make way for oil palm plantations. See also "Forza Horizon 5" has become the first Xbox Game Studios work with the best performance

Numerous studies have consistently found that the consumption of processed foods from the food industry is an important cause of obesity and hypertension. These are studies conducted on adults, but it is likely that they also apply to children. Childhood obesity is dramatically on the rise and constitutes a serious public health problem because obese children most likely mean obese, diabetic, heart disease, and unhappy adults. The main causes of childhood obesity are excess protein (in Italy children eat more than double the protein they need) and excess refined sugars and sugary drinks. We have already mentioned, in this column, that American cardiologists recommend not even letting children taste sugar in the first two years of life, so as not to make them addicted. In children and adolescents, sugar, particularly fructose, causes abdominal adiposity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and triglycerides, low ‘good’ cholesterol (HDL), insulin resistance, inflammation, asthma.