Franco Berrino: «Rheumatoid arthritis, the diet to take away pain»

L’rheumatoid arthritis it is one of autoimmune diseases more frequent and its incidence, in rich countries, is increasing. One percent of the population suffers from it and it is two to three times more frequent in women than in men. He generally appears between the ages of thirty and forty. It is caused by our own antibodies that attack various joint proteins, in particular proteins whose structure has been altered by the union with various chemical substances (citrulline, acetaldehyde, malonyldialdehyde and others) so the immune system does not recognize them more like proteins of his own organism, and attacks them causing inflammation, with swelling, pain and, in the long run, deformations of the joints. It generally begins in the hands and feet but then extends to the large joints as well. It’s very painful. Diagnosis is made by looking for antibodies to citrullinated protein antibodies (ACPA) and other less specific antibodies referred to as rheumatoid factor in the blood.

It was suspected that the disease could be triggered by some viral or bacterial infections, but a specific microbe has never been found. First-degree relatives of patients have a more than double risk of getting sick and genetic research has identified a number of genes which, if altered, favor the disease. There is therefore a genetic predisposition, but there are also causes related to lifestyle. If we have relatives who have fallen ill, we pay even more attention to the lifestyle: tobacco, obesity and vitamin D deficiency increase the risk of getting sickwhile protective factors are the Mediterranean diet, moderate consumption of alcoholic beverages, and fish fats.

Much research is being done into the complex relationship of the disease to the different cells of the immune system, in the hope of finding specific drugs. Meanwhile, he shoots himself with the cannon. In fact, very toxic drugs are used such as methotrexate, rituximab and tocilizumab, anticancer drugs that damage the production of red blood cells and white blood cells by the bone marrow, sulfasalazine and hydroxychloroquine which can damage the liver and retina, cortisone which can cause infections and fractures, JAK-kinase inhibitors which can cause thrombosis. These drugs actually cause symptom remissions, but they don’t cure the disease. Their target, in fact, is not the cause but only the mechanisms of the disease. Rheumatoid arthritis and drugs to treat it can promote the onset of heart disease, pulmonary fibrosis, bronchiectasis, osteoporosis, depression, other autoimmune diseases and tumors of the lymphatic tissue.