Franco Berrino: «That’s why those with a belly get sicker»

Life is better to widen it than lengthen itsay the sages, meaning a life full of interestsOf gioia e you beautybut as far as health is concerned life is better to have it tight. With the same weight and height, in fact, mortality strongly increases with waist circumference. In men the mortality is over 50 percent greater in those with a waist circumference greater than 110 cm compared to those under i 90 cm. In women, mortality is about 80 per cent higher in those with a waist circumference greater than 100 cm compared to less than 75 (for the same age, tobacco, alcohol, exercise and body mass index). The relationship is linear: the more the waist circumference increases, the more mortality increases . According to a recent meta-analysis (a joint analysis) of 72 studies, which collectively followed two and a half million people for years, mortality increases by 11 percent for every 10 cm increase in waist circumference. It is known that being overweight increases the risk of breast cancer only after menopause, while before menopause fat women are less at risk than thin women, but losing the waistline is a risk factor (+30 percent approximately) both before and after menopause. Obesity is a major risk factor for endometrial cancerbut, being overweight, is the fat accumulated inside the abdomen which is the main risk factor. It is known that thin smokers get more lung cancer than fat smokers, but this is not the case for abdominal obesity, in fact for the same weight and cigarettes smoked, those with a stomach get sicker: 10 cm more waist circumference increases the risk between 10 and 20 percent depending on the studies. Even tumors of the digestive tract (esophagus, stomach, intestine) are on average about 50 percent more in those with a belly than in those who don’t. The study ofHarvard University on male health personnel, he even found that those who exceed one meter in waist circumference have a risk of getting bowel cancer three times higher than those under 90 cm. Even the risk of diabetes increases severely and linearly with waist circumference. Men with a circumference greater than 100 and women with a circumference greater than 85 have a more than double risk of developing a heart attack. In large prospective studies, which follow hundreds of thousands of people over time whose waist circumference has been measured, it is also found that for every 10 cm more the risk of acute pancreatitis increases by 36 percent, the risk of atrial fibrillation by 32 percent, the risk of stroke by 19 percent, the risk of urinary incontinence by 18 percent, the risk of kidney stones by 16 percent. Harvard University has also found an increased risk of hip fracture (but not in those who exercise regularly) and the risk of undergoing cholecystectomy for stones (double risk in case of abdominal obesity). Lo studio UK Biobank finds a greatly increased risk of venous thrombosis. The Kaiser Permanente study in Californiawho followed middle-aged people whose abdomens were measured how far they protrude when they lay on the couch for 36 years, found a three times higher risk of developing dementia than Alzheimer in those who had a more protruding abdomen than in those who had a flat stomach.