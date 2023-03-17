It is estimated that over 20% of the elderlyi.e. men and women over 65, e more than 50% of the over 80si, be Â«fragileTO”. Many elderly people are frail because they suffer from chronic diseases that weaken them, but also because, even without illnesses, they feel weakhave low muscle strength, tire easily, are no longer able to walk quickly, have balance problems, have lost muscle mass (so-called sarcopenia of the elderly) and have cognitive problems. Is it really a destiny that you will inevitably have to meet? Despite the hype from the media, doctors, pharmaceutical companies interested in convincing us that the elderly are necessarily fragile (be careful even with overprotective children), we believe not. A widespread medical misconception is that if we lose muscle mass we must eat muscle, or whatever animal proteins (meats, eggs, cheeses). Some studies actually suggest that those who eat little animal protein have a greater probability of becoming frail; other studies, however, find no benefit to eating lots of protein; still others find a benefit only with the vegetable proteins (legumes, dried fruit and, less important, cereals). So? Certainly we must not go into protein deficiencybut even more important is to prevent the chronic inflammatory state typical of the elderly, the so-called inflamm-aging, a term that designates a low-grade chronic inflammation that is present in the body even in the absence of infection. Inflammation is a defense of the body, it serves to fight harmful microbes and viruses and to repair the damage, but when the microbes have been defeated and the tissues repaired it is good that the inflammation goes out. Inflammaging, by contrast, is as if we continued to fight when the war is over; has harmful effects on health , it is involved in atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, chronic renal failure, diabetes, cancer, senile dementia and the progressive deterioration of the vital functions of the organs which causes, in fact, the frailty of the elderly.

What the studies say

Epidemiological studies show that those who have a diet pro-inflammatoryi.e. a diet rich in processed meats, red meats, preserved foods, sugar, refined flours, industrial pastry products, has an increased risk of frailty . More studies have instead shown that the traditional Mediterranean diet (whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fresh fruit, nuts, a little wine, occasionally fish or dairy products and rarely meat) protects the elderly from frailty. A meta-analysis, ie an overall re-analysis, of six large studies concluded that the Mediterranean diet even halves the risk of frailty compared to the Western diet common in our countries. Indeed, multiple studies and a recent meta-analysis of five large studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet is associated with a low chronic inflammatory state.

The benefits of the Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet increases the biodiversity of intestinal microbes and favors the presence of those that digest vegetable fibers by producing anti-inflammatory substances.