Franco Berrino: “Those who have a stomach get sicker. Here’s what to do to reduce it up to 5-10 cm”

“With the same weight and height, mortality increases strongly with waist circumference”. To say it – or rather, write it – in an article published on Courier of the Serto is Franco Berrino, world-renowned epidemiologist and disseminator of the principles of healthy eating, former director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the National Cancer Institute of Milan. In detail, Professor Berrino analyzes the scientific evidence according to which “the more the waist circumference increases, the more mortality increases”, renewing the appeal to maintain an active lifestyle and a healthy diet. The reason? “A third of the mass of abdominal fat is in fact made up of inflammatory cells”.

“In men mortality is more than 50 percent higher in those with a waist circumference greater than 110 cm than in those under 90 cm. In women, the mortality is approx 80 percent greater in those with a waist circumference greater than 100 cm compared to less than 75 (for the same age, tobacco, alcohol, physical exercise and body mass index)”, underlines the professor, citing “a recent meta-analysis (a joint analysis) of 72 studies, which overall followed for two and a half million people for years”, according to which “mortality increases by 11 per cent for each 10 cm increase in waist circumference”. And again, writes Berrino: “The Harvard University study on male health personnel even found that those who exceed one meter in waist circumference have a risk of getting bowel cancer three times higher than those under 90 cm. The risk of diabetes also increases sharply and linearly with waist circumference. Men with girth greater than 100 and women with girth greater than 85 have more than double the risk of developing a heart attack. In large prospective studies, which follow hundreds of thousands of people over time whose waist circumference has been measured, it is also found that for every 10 cm more the risk of acute pancreatitis increases by 36 percent, the risk of atrial fibrillation of the 32 percent, stroke risk 19 percent, urinary incontinence risk 18 percent, kidney stone risk 16 percent.

“What to do then?”, asks the professor before giving a series of indications which – according to him – allow you to reduce the waist “even by 5-10 centimeters”: “Daily physical exercise (including abs!), avoid junk food, especially hydrogenated fats (margarines, sweet and savory snacks, industrial pastry) and sugary drinks (a glass a day increases the waist circumference by one cm a year), reduce foods containing gluten (particularly ‘modern’ wheat) e increase consumption of whole foods. In the Happy Longevity seminars organized by La Grande Via we find that in just 15 days of healthy food, moderate physical exercise and spiritual awareness, those suffering from abdominal obesity reduce their waist circumference by up to 5-10 cm”, concludes Franco Berrino.