What are the reasons why – in more scientific terms – a condition of constipation occurs? We are talking about a widespread disorder that affects about 13 million Italians, of which 9 million are women

Why the intestine becomes sluggish? What are the reasons why it occurs – in more scientific terms – a constipation condition? Let’s talk about a widespread disorder which affects about 13 million Italians, of which 9 million are women. A person is constipated when it occurs an alteration in the daily rhythm of stool elimination or when the evacuation of faeces is particularly difficult. The causes? They are numerous. Under accusation the western diet characterized by lack of fiber, excess salt and animal protein, shortage of water; but a sedentary lifestyle, stress, drug consumption and, paradoxically, the regular use of irritating laxatives also play an important role. “A frequency of bowel movements between three per week and three per day is defined as ‘normal’. It will also be normal, that is the norm, but it’s not right“, he claims Franco Berrino, epidemiologist and former director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the Cancer Institute of Milan. According to the expert, it should be considered normal evacuation every morning, even better between six and eight. “You can’t be happy if you don’t poop. Doctors take little care of the intestine, prescribing laxatives for constipation without asking about the causes. Instead they should take care of it, because constipation is a risk indicator for the development of chronic diseases”, underlines Berrino disconsolately.

Which foods to choose – The first step in dealing with the problem of constipation is therefore to do an adequate choice of foods to consume. The ideal is a diet based on the consumption of vegetables. Fruits and vegetables, especially whole grains, oilseeds and legumes contain water-soluble and non-soluble fibers which, in different ways, favor the formation of voluminous, soft and therefore easily removable stools. Furthermore, fibers are the optimal substrate for the development and maintenance of a balanced intestinal microbiota. The bacteria, through a complex activity, interact with the formation of faecal material and, at the same time, play a fundamental role in the harmonious contraction of the colon and therefore in the expulsion of faeces. The availability of water inside the digestive tract is of course essential for this delicate mechanism to be successful. Plenty of fresh fruit and raw vegetables (water-rich foods) are a good place to start. As well as a regular presence on the table of soups and vegetable purées: “The carrot and daikon soup is excellent, or the carrot and burdock root kimpira (cut into sticks, sautéed in oil and seasoned with tamari)”, suggests Berrino. But according to the epidemiologist, some distinctions should also be made between fruit and vegetables. “For example, tomatoes and aubergines should be limited if the constipation is due to a sluggish bowel. Milk should also be eliminated, while miso soup is fine”.

“However, we also need to think about a few glasses of water or herbal tea during the dayso that the consumption of liquids is abundant,” he recalls Paolo Pigozzi, nutritionist and well-known author of popular essays on this topic. Which adds: “The sitting position or, worse, lying on a bed almost always causes constipation. In fact, the important orthocolic reflex, which connects the upright position with the movement of the colon, is missing. For this reason, physical activity, such as a simple daily walk, is essential for correct bowel function. For those who have difficulty moving around, a few laps around the kitchen table may be enough, perhaps after breakfast!”.

Here are some practical rules indicated by Pigozzi:

– Try to quickly stop taking irritating laxatives (even if they are of plant origin).

– Take flaxseed and psyllium seeds daily.

– Consume 4-5 portions of fresh fruit and vegetables (preferably raw) every day.

– Eat regularly whole grains and small portions (2-3 tablespoons) of well cooked (possibly pureed) and well chewed legumes.

– Considerably reduce the amount of animal protein (meat, cheese, eggs), which you can replace with legumes and about 30 g of almonds or walnuts a day.

– Drink at least 1-1.5 liters of liquid every day, preferably away from meals. Water, but also herbal teas, vegetable broths, fresh vegetable smoothies.

– Walk every day for at least an hour: movement activates intestinal motility.