by Daniele Piccione

Franco Rotelli and the struggles of two generations

For me, who was born in 1975, writing about Franco Rotelli means accepting a delicate compromise.

A now remote image of Franco, met with my father, has remained in my memory as a child, in my last Trieste winter, the fateful one of 1980. His figure, imprinted in a photograph, has gradually been composing through the stories and the anecdotes of those who had been by his side during the epic battles of deconstruction of the institutions of violence; struggles that took place in the decade of the seventies. My father was one of these people and he always gave me back the image of a hieratic, magnetic character, capable – as the Americans say – of becoming bigger than life.

A true hero of the melee against the asylum, his outlines had taken shape in me through the admiring descriptions of endless train journeys in which my father and he dice for each other’s salaries. Salaries which, in any case, would then have been made the subject of community divisions, as was remembered last Saturday in the touching collective farewell ceremony in his park in San Giovanni.

Not infrequently, my father was telling me about some traits that linked Basaglia and Rotelli, well beyond the common first name. The vocation to drive, the sense of responsibility towards the younger generations, the constant reminder of the intransigent commitment of the collective, to take paths on which others should have followed, on pain of catastrophic setbacks. And again: the conscious fusion between the practices of restitution of subjectivity and theoretical elaboration, the innate sense of risk as a vitalistic component and driving force of transformation, the tactical and strategic understanding of the political context and of the weaknesses on which to open the contradictions on the opposing side of repressive institutions.

In these tales of an era that, as I was growing up, was receding in the memory of its golden age, the myth showed no signs of fading. Basaglia was no longer there, right from the summer of 1980, but Franco Rotelli was there, close at hand, on the saddle of Marco Cavallo, director of the Trieste department, then general manager of the Healthcare Company, not before launching himself into Campania and in the wider world, to invent practices and solutions, to demonstrate that Trieste was neither an island nor a self-referential model; then this would have been the stale criticism received by the masterpiece of a lifetime.

At the end of seasons of growth and awareness in which I certainly didn’t lack ingenuity, I (re) met him in person in a circumstance that I will never be able to forget. I was invited to speak in Trieste about the Constitution and the legacy of Basaglia in the culture of fundamental rights. I saw him, sitting on a bench in the back, with his hands folded in front of him. When I went to greet him, he refused introductions making it clear that he already knew me, since I was a child. I felt all the charisma that seemed to spread through the places and spaces of a political community that recognized itself indebted to him. We talked a little, but thoroughly. I got a feeling I never felt before. It seemed to me that what he was saying came across both assertively and problematically.

I would see him again two years later, on another unusual occasion. He had come to see me in Rome at the Superior Council of the Judiciary, to write, together with Peppe Dell’Acqua and Roberto Mezzina, the bill to relaunch the compositional values ​​of law 180.

I had been doing this strange job of writing standards for twenty years, yet it had never happened to me to see ideas explained to me in that way: off the cuff, as Sergio Leone did with his films, with those eyes that darted intensity, doubling the deep voice with characteristic “r” that sounded euphonious. Franco Rotelli developed the content of that bill as if it were a script that echoed within him from other eras.

One unrolled in front of me summa of forty years of experience, of ingenious practices, of intuitions that had allowed a world to go upstream like salmon, to migrate against the season, to become a paradigm of resistance to cruel times that seemed to close all space to the imagination of freedom .

During that hour, I saw the redeployment of mental health centers open twenty-four hours, the districts and micro-areas of cities that treat, the essential levels of protection of mental health, the social enterprise as the primordial nucleus of the most innovative forms of integration of the third sector, the mutual aid that designs housing and de-institutionalisation, prevention, struggles, without boundaries of field, to large internment: the siege moved to the gigantic concentration hospital on Leros came back to his memory, in a wounded European island, but which continued to destroy people.

At the end of all this, he said in his sententious tone: “You put the pen down, now. I know you understand.”

We need to ask ourselves about the now and immediately, as well as what the near future will be without Franco Rotelli. A double question that calls together the generations of which he was Teacher and companion. This speech resounded on Saturday, near his rose garden, invaded by an elegiac and twilight sense of the end.

The acute pain, the perception of a caesura in time, are cushioned by the hope that a transfer of knowledge and a legacy of practices has taken place and is still in progress. Of course, we must broaden our gaze and think of gathering even those who were unable to be there physically, because they were scattered throughout Italy or mobilized in Argentina.

When the terrible news arrived from Trieste on Thursday morning, I don’t know why I had to think about the beginnings of Franco, of whom I knew; his first (but already firm) steps in the judicial psychiatric hospital of Castiglione delle Stiviere: the most violent of the total institutions. In that sinister place, as a forerunner, he set about deconstructing and liberating, establishing an alliance of solidarity with a generation of young magistrates. At the end of those intense sixties, a constellation of institutions of violence and relationships of oppression dominated the scene. It is he who becomes the standard bearer of liberations, of openings, of deconstructions and inventive practices of freedom.

In church, on Saturday, as I greeted him – he projected towards infinity – I seemed to grasp that Franco Rotelli has never been reconciled with inequalities. Instead, he faced with stubborn intransigence and fertile imagination the signs of the dissolution of a culture, of a movement, which so often seemed unstoppable. And yet, it was something more than the feeling of indignation that made him play such a decisive role in the lives of many, because being unpacified in the struggle was combined with the inventiveness of the intransigent institutionalist, with the humanism of the doctor, with the critical ferocity of someone who has contested for a lifetime the power mechanisms of psychiatry that suffocate needs.

Without filters, what needs to be done suddenly appears clear: rereading all of Franco Rotelli, rediscovering his rarest gift: that of those who counterattack in the minority and relaunch on wider constructs, knowing that certain struggles do not surround, but integrate life itself. The immense Archive of the adventure will be fed, edited, made usable. The search for the vulnerable fault lines of oppressing institutions continues unabated. In this winter finale, so similar to the one in which I met him unaware and a child, that lesson that I once asked him to repeat to me remains inside me:

“For crazy people, but not only for them, the problem isn’t wondering where to put them; is to allow them to explain what their needs are. If you start from this, everything becomes possible”.