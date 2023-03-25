by Maria Grazia Cogliati Dezza

Peppe Dell’Acqua is right when he says that Franco Basaglia’s work, his great intuition and proposal to tear down the walls of the asylum, was only a beginning. When he died in 1980, there was still so much to do! And Franco Rotelli has guided the path with passion and great responsibility ever since. And he has led an unthinkable transformation.

Many doctors, psychologists, nurses, who came from many cities, worked continuously with Franco Rotelli until 2 days ago, when he left us. We have been traveling companions.

Strong, passionate, visionary, domineering, our relationship has never stopped. We have always been together in this long history.

One point I shared with him was the passion for politics, the belief that our close relationship with that world, sometimes difficult, distant if not hostile, would have been a building block that could have overcome those distances and difficulties that in many moments we have had with the governments of the city and the region.

And so it was: his political passion led us to encounters, contaminations, struggles, but also to incredible openings.

I want to mention here Michele Zanetti and Mario Tommasini, two greats, who taught us from the beginning how politics can really be at the service of courageous, difficult causes, for equality, the rights of all, and social justice.

And yet another aspect of Franco that is not frequently mentioned was his love and attention for each other, for each other, not only those who are sick, those in need, but everyone, starting with the operators.

He taught us that you can’t change the world if you don’t know the name of the people who work with you, don’t look them in the eye, don’t love them, don’t listen to them when they report traits, experiences, visions of their daily working life if you don’t value them.

This ability to listen and value was the right, winning move because many workers, each in their own way, entered the homes of many condominiums, spoke to people and found a way to convince them of that treatment, that particular path . Certainly in compliance with the principles indicated by the specific profession, but putting his own into it. How much resistance upon entering certain houses! What did we find!! How much there was to change to improve health and make that specific context more livable!!

How many relationships between condominiums have we touched, how many times have we poked our noses into issues that had nothing to do with the specific assistance and therapeutic gesture, but were the essential premise for a good outcome. If I, you and the other hadn’t been recognized by our name, our particularity, none of us would have spent time, feelings, emotions, that more, which was the guarantee of the success of the care and therapeutic relationship. Practicing health in the local area requires professional and personal commitment if you want to reach out to others, convince them to be treated, have the patience to respect their time, their beliefs, their culture. Worth the effectiveness of the cure itself.

And I want to underline this aspect, its strength, its importance, so that the change of pace we have undergone today is highlighted once again in comparison.

The deafening silence of those who govern health care today, no discussion about what to do and how to do it, the loneliness of each one, the responsibilities not shared, the rule recalled at every step, the punishment for those who criticize it.

And again: the closed doors, the visitors not received, the citizens at a distance, the news of the organizational changes of the services known through the press. Of course we run away from these workplaces and not only because of the low wages, but because there is a lack of recognition of the value of the other, of his specific subjectivity which is a guarantee of impetus, passion, generosity in meeting those who are ill. And therefore of efficacy of the treatment.

These are the most relevant criticalities we are experiencing, which pertain to a lost ethics, to the denial of the other, to a world that remembers, and not even from afar, what happened in the famous twenty years!!

And so, returning to politics, the good one, of this city, one cannot but urgently ask them not to abandon any of us, to denounce abuses and distances, to protect the people who work, who are the true guarantors of the effectiveness of treatment.

Understand that we are at a dangerous point beyond which there is no return.

I believe that a commitment of this type the neighboring politics owes it to Franco Rotelli who dedicated his life to us and to others.