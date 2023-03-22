Home Health Franco Rotelli. Di Silva Bon – Mental Health Forum
Health

Franco Rotelli. Di Silva Bon – Mental Health Forum

by admin

For friends of Mental Health Forum
For the friends of AFASOP – Noi Insieme

Saturday, March 18, 2023
05.00, just before dawn

I am writing to Franco Rotelli.

To tell him – Thank you – and to talk to him – as I haven’t been able to before, in all these long years, on all those occasions, in all those moments, in which I have crossed paths with him, glimpsed, listened to, observed: at the DSM, or even in webinars , organized remotely.

I have decided not to participate in public ceremonies, in the celebration of Mass, in the lay gathering in the valley of a thousand roses …

… “five thousand blossom here – He said – because Beauty will save us … but another five thousand are missing, promises, and we are waiting …”

Two days ago, the message announcing – Franco has left us – struck me. Just, exactly, a blow to the heart. A completely unexpected, sudden and devastating news, like a bolt of lightning (from a clear sky?).

A trauma.

A deep pain. But I contained every emotional reaction.

Yesterday, the text by Peppe Dell’Acqua – that distant memory of remembrance: that gesture, Attilia’s cigarettes, a kind, awkward, loving gift that sanctioned the value of the relationship.

And I let myself go, I accepted all the pain – too much pain – and tears came out, a long cry made up of uncontainable sobs. No longer held back.

Attilia reminded me of my own way of being, my own way of being.

Introjected from a very young age. The sense of deep respect, of distance, unbridgeable and feared, towards the Other. Something more than absolute shyness.

See also  Covid, a new variant identified in France: experts divided and WHO monitors

A reluctance that I have erased, perhaps only once, and which remains my memory of Franco Rotelli. He was there, on the threshold of the Revoltella Museum, as if – almost – waiting. I was walking, coming from Piazza Venezia towards the entrance of the building, where an important exhibition for/by Ugo Guarino was being set up.

I felt observed, and, in my progress, almost bound, blocked by panic and the fear of blushing. From shame.

And yet, when I approached Franco, I smiled. I managed to smile. Without embarrassment. With spontaneity. With gratitude. In response to his welcoming gaze, blue.

This is for me Mental Health.

Best regards,

Silva Good

PS: I’m waiting for the Light.

You may also like

Minipill also leads to a slightly higher risk...

Candida auris, alarm in the US for the...

Why we find it difficult to say no...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

H5N1 bird flu kills 3,500 sea lions in...

BREAST CANCER, RADIOTHERAPY CAN BE AVOID Tumours

Who is Naturecan, the company that offers safe,...

WHO, 1.6 million people died of TB in...

Schillaci, fiscal measures in favor of healthcare for...

new clues on the causes of death from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy