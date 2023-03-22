For friends of Mental Health Forum

Saturday, March 18, 2023

05.00, just before dawn

I am writing to Franco Rotelli.

To tell him – Thank you – and to talk to him – as I haven’t been able to before, in all these long years, on all those occasions, in all those moments, in which I have crossed paths with him, glimpsed, listened to, observed: at the DSM, or even in webinars , organized remotely.

I have decided not to participate in public ceremonies, in the celebration of Mass, in the lay gathering in the valley of a thousand roses …

… “five thousand blossom here – He said – because Beauty will save us … but another five thousand are missing, promises, and we are waiting …”

Two days ago, the message announcing – Franco has left us – struck me. Just, exactly, a blow to the heart. A completely unexpected, sudden and devastating news, like a bolt of lightning (from a clear sky?).

A trauma.

A deep pain. But I contained every emotional reaction.

Yesterday, the text by Peppe Dell’Acqua – that distant memory of remembrance: that gesture, Attilia’s cigarettes, a kind, awkward, loving gift that sanctioned the value of the relationship.

And I let myself go, I accepted all the pain – too much pain – and tears came out, a long cry made up of uncontainable sobs. No longer held back.

Attilia reminded me of my own way of being, my own way of being.

Introjected from a very young age. The sense of deep respect, of distance, unbridgeable and feared, towards the Other. Something more than absolute shyness.

A reluctance that I have erased, perhaps only once, and which remains my memory of Franco Rotelli. He was there, on the threshold of the Revoltella Museum, as if – almost – waiting. I was walking, coming from Piazza Venezia towards the entrance of the building, where an important exhibition for/by Ugo Guarino was being set up.

I felt observed, and, in my progress, almost bound, blocked by panic and the fear of blushing. From shame.

And yet, when I approached Franco, I smiled. I managed to smile. Without embarrassment. With spontaneity. With gratitude. In response to his welcoming gaze, blue.

This is for me Mental Health.

Best regards,

Silva Good

PS: I’m waiting for the Light.