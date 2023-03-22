For friends of Mental Health Forum
For the friends of AFASOP – Noi Insieme
Saturday, March 18, 2023
05.00, just before dawn
I am writing to Franco Rotelli.
To tell him – Thank you – and to talk to him – as I haven’t been able to before, in all these long years, on all those occasions, in all those moments, in which I have crossed paths with him, glimpsed, listened to, observed: at the DSM, or even in webinars , organized remotely.
I have decided not to participate in public ceremonies, in the celebration of Mass, in the lay gathering in the valley of a thousand roses …
… “five thousand blossom here – He said – because Beauty will save us … but another five thousand are missing, promises, and we are waiting …”
Two days ago, the message announcing – Franco has left us – struck me. Just, exactly, a blow to the heart. A completely unexpected, sudden and devastating news, like a bolt of lightning (from a clear sky?).
A trauma.
A deep pain. But I contained every emotional reaction.
Yesterday, the text by Peppe Dell’Acqua – that distant memory of remembrance: that gesture, Attilia’s cigarettes, a kind, awkward, loving gift that sanctioned the value of the relationship.
And I let myself go, I accepted all the pain – too much pain – and tears came out, a long cry made up of uncontainable sobs. No longer held back.
Attilia reminded me of my own way of being, my own way of being.
Introjected from a very young age. The sense of deep respect, of distance, unbridgeable and feared, towards the Other. Something more than absolute shyness.
A reluctance that I have erased, perhaps only once, and which remains my memory of Franco Rotelli. He was there, on the threshold of the Revoltella Museum, as if – almost – waiting. I was walking, coming from Piazza Venezia towards the entrance of the building, where an important exhibition for/by Ugo Guarino was being set up.
I felt observed, and, in my progress, almost bound, blocked by panic and the fear of blushing. From shame.
And yet, when I approached Franco, I smiled. I managed to smile. Without embarrassment. With spontaneity. With gratitude. In response to his welcoming gaze, blue.
This is for me Mental Health.
Best regards,
Silva Good
PS: I’m waiting for the Light.