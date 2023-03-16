«Mental health expenditure is decreasing more every year, there are fewer and fewer services. There is a lack of interest in those people who should be helped continuously and closely”. In an interview a few months ago with VITA, the psychiatrist Franco Rotelli, one of the main players in the revolution that led to the closure of asylums, who passed away today, had confided his concern for the future of mental health. Proximity and closeness to the most fragile people was a cornerstone of his work. General manager of the Trieste health authority for about ten years from 1998, he was the soul of the micro-areas, a model of territorial social and health assistance created in Trieste within the buildings of the territorial authority for residential construction – Ater in synergy between public entities, associations, social cooperation and voluntary organizations. This mode of action makes it possible to protect health, cohesion and well-being within the most vulnerable neighborhoods, preventing social discomfort. «A bridge between the most fragile citizens and the institutions, which knows people’s needs and is able to interpret them», Rotelli told us, «and which creates trust in services and aggregates the community». Today, these important city principals still exist, but, according to him, they are debased and impoverished, rather than supported.

The psychiatrist was bitter about the mental health situation, even in the city where he had worked side by side with Frank Basaglia to build a different and new way of being close to those who suffered. “In psychiatry the only real resource is the human one,” he explained. «Now, however, the operators are tired and demotivated. Some competitions and hirings have been blocked in Italy, pensions have been encouraged without replacements taking place; home services have been reduced and also health services ». To arouse his concern, the indifference of politics towards those who find themselves in a condition of greater fragility. «After having approved Law 180, there would have been a need to apply the law, creating territorial structures consistent with it», he commented in this regard, «instead all the Ministers of Health, with the exception of Minister Rosy Bindi, they didn’t do anything about it.” Not surprisingly, Rotelli argued, the 180 is one of the very few laws – if not the only one – to be remembered in association with the name of a technician, Basaglia, and not of a politician who proposed and supported it.

It wasn’t just mental health that had a problem, the psychiatrist thought. «In Italy health care is conceived as closely linked to hospitals; there are general practitioners but what is associated with treatment is usually hospitalization », he said. «Instead it is the opposite, health is done in the territories. Let’s take, for example, long-term illnesses such as diabetes, those from which there is no cure but from which one does not die: these situations are usually responded to with hospital internment techniques, ignoring the fact that the main needs of citizens are first everything in proximity, in their homes”.

For people to be willing to take care of themselves, you need to build a relationship, establish a bond of trust. Being there, as a human being before being a doctor. It is in this that Franco Rotelli believed, until the end, and, as long as he was able, he continued to participate in demonstrations in favor of public health and local medicine, in his adopted city, Trieste. Because, as he himself told us, “the Basagliano model has been attacked for ideological reasons, but the reality is that the defense of the weakest is a question of rights and democracy, not of a political nature”.