Frankfurt department head warns of the collapse of the rescue service

The response “Sorry, we don’t have an ambulance at the moment” is not intended for an emergency call. In fact, the Frankfurt fire brigade, as the responsible rescue service authority, has great difficulty dispatching a vehicle at any time. In June, according to Annette Rinn (FDP), the so-called rescue equipment failures rose to 2087 hours. That was seven percent of the approximately 30,000 hours in which rescue vehicles are available. In May there were 1600 lost hours. Rinn warned of a “collapse of the entire system with considerable dangers for the people in Frankfurt” if the number continued to rise.

According to the head of department, the rescue service is not only busy because of the many operations – it is called 300 to 500 times a day, often because of trifles. The main reason she gave was the high number of cancellations from ambulances due to a lack of staff. All aid organizations tried their best to increase their staffing levels. However, the market for skilled workers is exhausted. Young talent programs would have a lead time of at least three years. Rinn suggests examining the introduction of an “ambulance service allowance” to make the demanding and stressful work in the Frankfurt ambulance service more attractive.

34 additional positions for the control center of the fire brigade

On Monday evening, the committee for personnel, security and digitization unanimously approved a budget proposal from the coalition of the Greens, SPD, FDP and Volt, which provides for 34 additional positions for the fire brigade control center. “The rescue service is at the limit,” said Christoph Rosenbaum (The Greens). “With the additional positions, emergency services no longer have to be taken off the road.” Since the beginning of the year, the 24-hour service in the control center has been managed with a shift model, for which personnel from the fire stations have to step in again and again. Rinn warned in May that this would increase the number of 435,000 hours of overtime worked by the fire department.

Martin-Benedikt Schäfer (CDU) also considered the additional positions necessary. But because the staff is not available, you have to lure applicants with bonuses and special payments. Monika Christann (Die Linke) also suggested a conurbation allowance for the fire brigade. However, the coalition rejected a request by the Union to increase staff costs by 100,000 euros. From the point of view of Patrick Schenk (AfD), that would not help either. “There are no people who want to do this job.”

In the case of the additional positions, however, the situation is somewhat different. “We already have a lot of people for this,” said Markus Röck, Head of Central Services, on the sidelines of the meeting. They are currently being directed to aid agencies. The additional posts made it possible to replace the colleagues in the fire rescue stations who had been recalled to the control center. “As a result, we can in turn fill up the training positions that we would otherwise have to reduce,” said Röck. “Then there would have been a slump in three years.”

Salary difference to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg

On the other hand, according to Karl-Heinz Frank, head of department, it will take a long time before additional staff is actually available. However, the 34 jobs meant a “real relief cut”, which also benefits the rescue service. Bonuses and allowances are less critical to attracting new people, Frank said.

In view of the salary difference to federal states such as Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, it is rather difficult to stop the migration of firefighters. In Aschaffenburg, someone with the same job could earn 300 euros more. “You can’t get that resolved,” said Frank.

According to Röcks, the failure rate for the ambulances mentioned in the report by the head of the regulatory department is a top value. “The main concern is that the situation will level off at this level.” Around 40 ambulances from the aid organizations and the fire brigade itself are normally available in Frankfurt at different times throughout the day. If they fail at short notice, you have to improvise and withdraw staff from courses or administration.