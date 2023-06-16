Frankfurt offers drinking water fountains on squares and in parks

SSummer in Frankfurt often means heat and drought. Heat, which affects many people, and drought, which poses a challenge to nature and the water balance. In order to adapt to these consequences of climate change, after the first hot summer of 2018, politicians in Römer began to agree on a climate alliance to counteract climate change. It was approved by the city parliament at the end of 2019.

One of Allianz’s topics is adaptation to climate change. More trees are to be planted to cool down the city in the summer months, and there should be more green overall. But the city councilors in the old coalition also agreed on a better and cheaper drinking water supply and thus on a drinking fountain initiative in public spaces.

A lot has already happened, there are now 17 drinking fountains in Frankfurt, and five more are to follow in the next few weeks. If the Environment Department has its way, there will be at least 22 of these wells by the end of the year. Altogether, Rosemarie Heilig (Die Grünen), head of the environmental department, recently announced that the city wants to provide 50 such drinking water dispensers in the city area.

Cool down while passing by

It’s not just about modern systems at new locations. In seven cases, the city has now been able to reactivate historical fountains as drinking water supplies, including the Paradise Fountain in Sachsenhausen and the Baker Fountain or the Lion Fountain on Fahrgasse. There, as everywhere at the wells, which are supposed to provide cooling practically in passing, water samples are taken regularly every four weeks by the health department to ensure the drinking water quality. In addition, the systems are regularly cleaned and serviced.

The climate department, which was founded on January 1 and is part of the environment department, will bear the costs, including those for the drinking water itself. In the meantime, it has been entrusted with the task of naming new locations together with numerous other authorities, the water supplier Mainova and Netzdienste Rhein-Main GmbH, which is responsible for the water pipes in the city.

According to the head of department, Hans-Georg Dannert, the focus is primarily on squares and green spaces that are located where the city heats up or overheats significantly in summer. This includes the city center or the densely built-up Wilhelminian style districts. And so it is not surprising that the first new municipal drinking water dispensers, the purchase of which is subsidized by the state of Hesse, have been built at Günthersburgpark, in Hafenpark and now also at Paulsplatz. Next, drinking water will also flow on the Paul-Arnsberg-Platz in Ostend and in the Niddapark.

Mainova as a drinking water supplier

The lettering is still missing on the fountains newly installed by the city in a simple design, including the one on Paulsplatz. But soon, says Dannert, there will be a sign that every passer-by can get for free at the push of a button: a sip of refreshing drinking water. It is important for Dannert to mention that these new fountains are also barrier-free. As a supplier of drinking water, Mainova had already started to construct the first drinking water wells in the city center in 2016. A water-giving chrome column on Liebfrauenstrasse, a few steps from the Zeil, was the first project.

Others followed, for example on Fressgass’ and Kaiserstrasse. Experience shows that these fountains are used a lot, on average the drinking fountains have been used 450 times a day. At least during the season. For drinking fountains, this starts at the end of March and ends in October. The historic fountains will be turned on a little later in the year – along with the opening of the general fountain season – after Easter. And not all of these historic fountains operate at night.