Simple mental visualizations such as, for example, imagining the light head hanging from a colored balloon soaring towards the sky, systematically combined with movement, already represent a sort of pre-workout that activates 3-10 percent of the muscles.

It happens by applying the Eric Franklin Method, a technique that has its roots in ideokinesis, a concept created by Mable Todd in the 1920s in Boston (“The thinking body”, 1937) to balance the skeletal system and improve system balance muscle through the power of imagination.