Franklin Templeton Launches Two New Sustainable and Thematic ETFs Focused on Food, Health, and Wellness for European Investors

Franklin Templeton, a global investment management firm, has announced the launch of two new sustainable and thematic ETFs focused on food, health, and wellness. The Franklin Future of Food UCITS ETF and the Franklin Future of Health and Wellness UCITS ETF join the existing thematic ETFs in the Franklin Templeton portfolio.

The need to increase food production to support a growing population presents a significant challenge that drives innovation and investment in efficient technologies. Additionally, as people live longer, there is a rising demand for healthcare and wellness activities. These trends offer significant potential for engaging in healthcare innovation.

Dina Ting, Head of Portfolio Management for Franklin Templeton Global Indices, explained that these new ETFs adopt a multi-dimensional investment approach, taking advantage of long-term societal changes resulting from macroeconomic developments, geopolitical factors, and technological advancements. Projections indicate that the global population will increase by two billion by 2050, necessitating a 60% increase in food production. The wellness market is also expected to grow from $4.4 trillion in 2020 to $6.8 trillion by 2030.

The Franklin Future of Food UCITS ETF and the Franklin Future of Health and Wellness UCITS ETF track the performance of the Solactive Sustainable Food Index and the Solactive Sustainable Health and Wellness Index, respectively. These indices are designed to offer exposure to companies that demonstrate sustainable practices and innovation in the food and healthcare sectors. The companies included in the indices contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ETFs will be listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, the London Stock Exchange, and the Borsa Italiana. They are registered in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The funds will be managed by Franklin Templeton’s Head of Global Indices Portfolio Management, Dina Ting, and ETF Portfolio Manager, Lorenzo Crosato.

Rafaelle Lennox, Head of Product Strategy UCITS ETF at Franklin Templeton, expressed excitement about collaborating with Solactive and ISS to create these cutting-edge solutions that align with the UN SDGs. The ETFs provide investors with exposure to innovative and sustainable companies in the food and health sectors across the globe.

Caroline Baron, Head of EMEA ETF Distribution at Franklin Templeton, emphasized that these sustainable ETFs offer access to secular growth stories and have the potential to outperform traditional indices by investing in innovative and disruptive companies. Investing in these ETFs allows investors to diversify their portfolios and benefit from unique exposure.

