E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

Rejuvenate your body cells by three years in just eight weeks and feel fitter and healthier than before? This works out. Physician Franziska Rubin explains exactly what you need to do to achieve this effect and defy aging.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Many people dream of stopping the aging process. Even if that’s not possible, there’s a lot you can do to keep your body fit and healthy for as long as possible. In her new book, physician Franziska Rubin explains how this works naturally “Simply heal with nature” published by Knaur-Menssana. We present an excerpt from the book:

Exciting, but no time right now?

Turn back the biological clock with simple measures Of course, there is no such thing as eternal youth. But that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing you can do about premature aging. Not only that, you can actually turn back your biological clock significantly by incorporating a few simple things into your daily routine. These include Movement,

enough sleep

and a primarily plant-based diet. Test persons completed a specially developed program for eight weeks. The result was a significant rejuvenation of body cells! How the rejuvenation program works: It has a cell-renewing effect.

It inhibits inflammation.

It fights germs.

It strengthens the immune system. It has only been known for a few years that how we age is only 20 to 30 percent fixed in our DNA. Lifestyle, stress and environmental influences account for the rest. This is also called “epigenetics”. The Greek prefix epí means “on” and, to put it simply, describes everything that affects our genes throughout life.

To person Franziska Rubin is a holistic doctor, TV presenter and best-selling author. Born in Hanover in 1968, the doctor with a doctorate moderated the MDR health magazine “Hauptsache Gesund” once a week from 1998 to 2015. Her special concern is to offer as many people as possible competent advice and help and to inform them about the fascinating possibilities of naturopathy and complementary medicine. After a four-year break, she has been living in Australia on Lake Ammer since mid-2019. More information at www.franziska-rubin.de.

All of this together affects how fast or slower our tissues, organs and cells age. I don’t always find aging funny either. I eye my neck, my gravity following body and regret this process. It’s even worse, however, when the knee hurts so much that I don’t want to go out with the dog or even abnormal findings at the doctor’s let me sleep. Aging is a challenge and for me it is increasingly motivating me to heed healthy tips on nutrition, exercise and stress reduction in everyday life in such a way that I support the cells in staying young. Fascinating that according to a recent study this actually works!

Eight-week rejuvenation program study Depending on genetic predisposition, lifestyle, environmental influences and stress, our cells age more or less quickly. For almost ten years now, this aging has been able to be determined fairly precisely, because “age clocks” are ticking in our cells. A saliva sample is enough to get the crucial information. These markers are also called “epigenetic clocks”.

Book tip: “Simply heal with nature” (ad) The most effective remedies scientifically proven

But can you turn back this clock? To find out, 43 male subjects between the ages of 50 and 72 were selected for the study. First, the biological age was determined for all of them using a saliva sample. Then half of them were just allowed to live happily on as before, and the other group went on an eight-week fountain of youth trip. Thirty minutes of exercise, two breathing exercises and seven hours of sleep were prescribed daily. There was a lot of plant power on the menu, especially dark green vegetables, brassicas, beetroot, as well as pumpkin and sunflower seeds or garlic. There were also five to ten eggs and three servings of liver per week. Between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. there was a meal break – a little intermittent fasting, so to speak. In addition, there was a dietary supplement with various plant ingredients and a preparation with lactic acid bacteria. Conclusion: the clock can be turned back measurably After the end of the eight-week program and renewed saliva measurements, it was clear: the epigenetic clock of the experimental group could be measurably turned back, while the control group continued to age. Treatment with diet and lifestyle was associated with a decrease in genetic age (DNAmAge) of 3.23 years compared to the control group! Incidentally, a study with 143 pairs of identical twins came to similar conclusions. Above all, a plant-based diet and sufficient exercise obviously have a decisive influence on preventing age-related diseases and slowing down aging overall.

Extra: What’s ticking there? In 2014, the German-American scientist Steve Horvath presented a scientific sensation: an age clock is ticking in our cells. Of course, it has no pointers, but chemical information from which you can read the age. Markers are so-called methyl groups that dock to the genetic material, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), like dinghies. Their task is to ensure that the right genes are always switched on or off. For example, the methyl groups activate or deactivate certain neurotransmitters or react to inflammatory processes by switching on the corresponding genes that are supposed to suppress the inflammation. There are around twenty million such methylation sites in the genome, and a few thousand are closely related to age. As already mentioned, it is also called “DNAmAge”. Horvath’s merit was to recognize patterns. The methyl groups look different in a child than in a twenty-year-old. They are still different in an eighty-year-old, or they are even lost. How can that be? In addition to daily exercise, relaxation and adequate sleep, an anti-aging menu was developed specifically for the study, which primarily contained nutrients that are important for the methylation cycle, i.e. the protective process in our cells. Methyl groups consist of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H). In order to organize your so-called C1 metabolism, you need a lot of folate, vitamin B9. That explains the liver on the menu, which is particularly rich in folate, with turkey, goose and beef liver leading the way. But eggs, cabbage, spinach, whole grain products, wheat germ and wheat bran, peanuts and walnuts also supply us with this important B vitamin. By the way, one speaks of folic acid when this vitamin is artificially produced. Furthermore, the vitamins B6, B12 as well as choline, betaine and methionine are required, which were also plentiful on the menu. Other bioactive substances such as the sulfur in cabbage, radish and cress or the curcumin in turmeric, the rosmarinic acid or the coloring in fruits and vegetables take on important functions in the interaction between genes and the environment. All selected foods have one thing in common: They are rich in “methyl donors”. If they are made available to the body through nutrition, it can use them to balance DNA methylation as needed, helping us to “rejuvenate” without any medication. With adequate sleep, conscious relaxation, and moderate exercise, we have three other natural medicines available to reset the biological clock. An impressive example of what we have in our hands!

Here’s how it’s done: How to rejuvenate your biological clock 1. Stress Relief: A small relaxation unit twice a day: In the study, breathing training according to Benson was used. The Benson Meditation is a simple 10-20 minute breathing exercise of repeating a word, prayer, or something similar over and over. Other thoughts that come up are ignored. The mantra should be repeated while exhaling. A quiet environment and a comfortable posture are essential. Also, get at least 7 hours of sleep at night. 2nd movement: At least 30 minutes of exercise per day for at least 5 days per week at an intensity of 60 to 80 percent of maximum perceived exertion. Take advantage of all the opportunities that everyday life offers for exercise! 3. General information: Stay hydrated: Drink 2 to 3 cups of green or oolong tea (brewed for 10 minutes) daily.

Favor organic products as they are less polluted with chemical residues, antibiotics and so on.

If possible, avoid storing food in plastic containers.

Use good oils (olive, pumpkin seed and/or linseed oil).

Take a metabolic break between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Kara Fitzgerald has a lot of great recipes and information about methylation on her website: www.drkarafitzgerald.com . 4. Top foods Kale, Swiss chard, cabbage, spinach, dandelion, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, pak choi, arugula, kale, watercress, swede, kohlrabi, radish, beetroot, mixed vegetables of your choice, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, berries (wild preferred) , rosemary, turmeric, garlic, liver, eggs. 5. Other top foods: Wholegrain products, brewer’s yeast, wheat bran and wheat germ.

Just live healthy In this issue of FOCUS Health, you can read how you can lose weight more easily, find relaxation, become stronger and fitter. Plus: the best doctors.

There is a surprising risk factor for dementia

4 power guzzlers that you should take off the grid overnight

3 no-gos that damage your heart: You should definitely not do this

Even more exciting news for you A Munich teacher wants to finally say goodbye to his diesel after 20 years and buy an electric car. The prerequisite for this: a wall box near his underground car park. For a year he fights for the loading point – but then he gives up in resignation. Aldi Nord will be the first food retailer to close its branches earlier from November 1st. In this way, the group wants to make its contribution to saving energy. FOCUS online says what that means for customers. Poorly thought out and deeply antisocial – this is how Stefanie Bremer criticizes the federal government’s crisis management in relation to rising energy prices. The 33-year-old is one of the five percent of the richest people in Germany and would like to give a lot more than the state demands of her.

cs