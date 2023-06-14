Frattesi at the center of the market: Inter and Juve move with Sassuolo

Giovanni Carnivali, as has been happening to him for several summers now, is touring the seven churches. Partly because he has assets to sell to the highest bidder and partly because, in the case of David Frattesi, there are many churches open and willing to let him in. Let’s start from the certainties: the blue midfielder will leave the Sassuolo in this market session; the manager of the neroverdi would have gladly sold him in Premier, where the dish is certainly richer; the player, who more or less everyone wants in Italy, has already explained that he wants to stay in Serie A still a few years. Where? It’s not exactly indifferent, but it’s almost indifferent. Could the player choose, the destination would be there Roma. Because he’s a fan and because Rome is his home, quite simply. The point is that the Giallorossi, who have 30% on the resale of Frattesi, are currently busy with other matters. They are working, and very well, on zero parameters – Aouar e N’Dicka already taken home – but have to put in capital gains cash register for 30 million by the end of June. Which, quite simply, means that before buying they have to think about selling.









Among the revenues, precisely for that famous 30%, there could also be that relating to the sale, to another club, of the Sassuolo jewel. Sassuolo which, as mentioned, is listening to the various proposals. Carnevali is very active in this sense. He has met

l’Inter last night at dinner and talked to the

Juveheard the

Milan and began to jot down the various offers. The price is around

around 25 million. And, needless to say, in these terms he is out of the market for any Italian team. So we negotiate, we evaluate, we talk about it, then who knows. There are those who will try to insert counterparts, basically always appreciated by the neroverdi, and those who trust in a reduction of costs knowing full well, however, that the expiry of the player’s contract,

June 2026, it is still too far away to hope for clearance prices.

Also because, obviously, the competition is substantial and important. However, given that the will of the player has and will have its weight – and that Sassuolo consider this the good year for him to leave – in the coming weeks the needle of the balance will end up leaning, decisively, towards one or the other contender. In the meantime Frattesi spoke about him since his retirement from the national team. Indeed, he said two things: the first, that at this moment he has given a mandate to his agent not to communicate offers to him and to let him work serenely with the Azzurri; two, who wants to stay in Italy. So the dish will be rich, but less rich than he thought, or hoped, the neroverde CEO Giovanni Carnevali. Who meanwhile goes around the seven churches and listens, evaluates, waits. Knowing full well that, sooner or later, the good offer will come.