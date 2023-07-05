“Frattesi has signed with Inter, on Berardi at Lazio…”

Carnevali on Frattesi at Inter

“It’s made for Frattesi at Inter, he signed a little while ago. We’re happy and it wasn’t easy. The negotiation was long and there were various clubs, but with Inter it ended in the best way, both for us and for the player, who has always had a preference for the Nerazzurri club.”

Carnevali on the negotiation with Lazio for Berardi

“I saw Lotito two days ago and he didn’t tell me anything. If there are any communications I hope he will send them to me directly and not through the newspapers”.

Carnivals on the arrival of Frattesi

“It wasn’t linked to the Frattesi speech, the negotiation had been underway before and independent of the sale of Frattesi. We are happy because he is an interesting young man, in whom we believe. I think he is a good signing for Sassuolo, for the politics we are bringing forward”.

Carnivals on the incoming market

“Clearly now we will have to fix the midfield, some players will arrive who can replace Frattesi”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

