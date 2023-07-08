Home » Frattesi: “I’m happy to be at Inter. I’ll give my all. I’m already part of the family
Frattesi: “I’m happy to be at Inter. I’ll give my all. I’m already part of the family

Frattesi: “I’m happy to be at Inter. I’ll give my all. I’m already part of the family

The official announcement came yesterday, while tonight Davide Frattesi expressed his happiness in wearing the Nerazzurri shirt through his Instagram account: “I’m happy. In fact, very happy. I couldn’t ask for anything better. It’s an honor for me to wear these colors – he wrote -, I will defend them everywhere, giving my all. Thanks Inter for the opportunity. Thanks to the fans for making me feel part of this family already.”

On Inter’s Instagram, however, the first part of an interview with the former Sassuolo player was published in the afternoon. “The Inter legend who exalted me the most – Frattesi said – is Julio Cesar because at the time I was obsessed with goalkeepers. The best goal scored in your career? The last one, the one scored against Holland in the Nations League. The My favorite sportsman? Federer, without a doubt.”

