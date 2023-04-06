At the DMEA trade fair, Fraunhofer is showing solutions for the digital healthcare of tomorrow.

Improved patient care, faster diagnoses and savings in care costs: the digital transformation of the healthcare industry promises solutions for the urgent challenges of our time. Systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) are being used more and more frequently. But how can these be used effectively and at the same time in compliance with data protection? At the DMEA 2023 in Berlin from April 24th to 27th, experts from the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft will provide insights into their current research and answer questions about the health IT of tomorrow at booth D107 in hall 2.2.

Health research occupies a prominent position at the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. Together with partners from practice, numerous institutes are developing digital solutions for the prevention, diagnostics, therapy and rehabilitation of patients. The aim is to streamline processes and to be able to offer affordable care for an aging society. The technologies support both the players in the healthcare industry, such as clinics and medical staff, as well as patients with home applications.

Apps and applications for an optimized and individualized treatment

The Fraunhofer Institute for Intelligent Analysis and Information Systems IAIS presents AI-based software for the automatic processing of medical documents. Successful AI research enables the reliable and comprehensible use of large language models (foundation models) for applications such as doctor’s letter generation, information extraction and billing. This saves time in everyday clinical practice and guarantees high-quality treatment.

With its digital solutions, the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD is making a contribution to personalized medicine. The software applications support specialist staff and patients in prevention, diagnostics and therapy. This also includes a new method for smartphone-based allergy test evaluation or the possibility of a visual-interactive data analysis based on cohorts, for example in the area of ​​chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. The AI-based software “Guardio®” transforms heart movements into an ECG while the smartphone is on the chest.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Cognitive Systems IKS deals with trust and efficiency aspects when using artificial intelligence in medical care. On the one hand, the researchers present new quantum computing approaches in the context of AI to improve the early detection of breast cancer. On the other hand, they show how routine clinical data and AI can be reliably combined to support doctors in their decisions.

In modern clinical practice, intelligent data integration is becoming increasingly relevant for medical staff. With the help of new algorithms and innovative AI, more precise diagnoses and personalized therapy plans can be created automatically. At the DMEA, the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Medicine MEVIS presents software solutions for data structuring and guideline-based decision-making to interested companies. In addition, the MEVIS experts will show optimized processes for image-supported follow-up monitoring in cancer treatments using AI.

The Fraunhofer Center for Digital Diagnostics addresses the improvement of medical care in rural areas through patient-oriented diagnostics and digitization. Data breaks in patient care are analyzed and optimized. The development of a fully automated, mobile health station can facilitate healthcare in rural areas. Next-generation virus tests should enable needs-based diagnostics and the containment of outbreaks. Intelligent wound care enables faster healing of poorly healing wounds.

In Portugal, the Fraunhofer Center for Assistive Information and Communication Solutions AICOS is developing technologies for digital healthcare in which predictive, preventive, personalized and participatory medicine plays a key role – and is presenting these to the German healthcare market at the DMEA. These technologies facilitate human intervention, connection and collaboration in healthcare. With regard to decentralized health care, the Fraunhofer Center has set itself the goal of improving access to early treatment, supporting medical decisions with the help of algorithms and generating transparent and explainable AI-based decisions.

Tools and structures for IT professionals and health management

The National Research Center for Applied Cybersecurity ATHENE accompanies the digital transformation in medicine and researches solutions for secure digitization in healthcare. It’s about how sensitive health data can be securely transmitted, stored and used and how access controls can be sensibly designed for cloud solutions. Targeted visualizations of data protection information provide support, as does a digital patient model as a data-supported decision-making aid.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Information Technology FIT has a long tradition in supporting the healthcare system with IT. The focus is on supporting diagnostics and therapy as well as clinical and pharmacological research using integrated approaches from molecular diagnostics, image and signal analysis, data integration and AI. The increasing digitization of the health care system has added the collection and use of patient data, telemedicine applications and health apps as topics.

“DPM.research” from the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS is an individually configurable, digital study management tool for the simple, effective implementation of clinical studies of all kinds. Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) become GDPR-compliant in everyday patient life through wearable connections and recorded in medical quality and transferred to a web-based server using an app. Data changes are tracked by audit trails. As an eCRF system, “DPM.research” enables the integration of various data sources, standardized questionnaires or scores.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Software and Systems Engineering ISST researches and develops software technologies for digital and data-driven healthcare. This is how concepts, architectures, prototypes and components for transparent, interoperable, federated and sovereign health data spaces are created. At the DMEA, the experts will present various data room projects on infrastructure (Health-X dataLOFT, ivy.connect, MII), on data use (DARE, DAWID) and on services/applications (ADLER).

