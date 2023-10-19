Frecciarosa, the breast cancer prevention train stops in Rome

Frecciarosa is now in its thirteenth edition and from 19 to 21 October it stops in Rome, in the square in front of the Ostiense station. The program to raise awareness and promote breast cancer screening – an idea of ​​the IncontraDonna Foundation and Ferrovie dello Stato – is expanding this year: for the first time, in addition to the mammographic exam, there is also the possibility of booking an exam Pap test/Hpv test and to collect the fecal occult blood kit.

Breast cancer: pollution increases the risk by 28% by Irma D’Aria 19 October 2023

Not just breasts

“In the Lazio Region, rates of adherence to mammography screening are still low. Only 37% of women carry out this fundamental life-saving test capable of detecting breast cancer early – he says Adriana Bonifacino, President of the IncontraDonna Foundation -. We have therefore decided to include a special initiative within our national ‘Frecciarosa’ campaign to reach women and men and encourage them to undergo prevention programmes”.

Appointment with prevention

Thanks to the mobile clinic of the Lazio Region (in collaboration with the ASL Roma 2 and the Idi Irccs – Dermopathic Institute of the Immaculate of Rome) on 19-20-21 October, from 9 am to 6 pm it will be possible for women between 45 and 49 have mammograms and ultrasounds for breast cancer screening (bookings on 06 164.161.840). Furthermore, kits will be available for detecting occult blood in feces to screen for colorectal cancer, and a Pap Test/HPV Test booking service will be activated for the prevention of cervical cancer. The IncontraDonna Foundation volunteers and medical staff will provide information on cancer prevention and all the free screenings made available by the national healthcare system.

Oncology, 10 recommendations to take gender identity into account by Dario Rubino 19 October 2023

‘Frecciarosa’ is an initiative which enjoys the patronage of the Ministry of Health, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and with the participation of the AIOM Scientific Society (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), bodies and institutions. “Different actors but oriented towards a common objective represent the best way to promote prevention” concludes Giorgio Casati, Director of ASL Roma 2.

Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

