Frecciarossa Rome-Pompeii, the train inaugurated by Meloni will leave once a month: “Lost sense of the ridiculous”

A high-speed train opened in engine pump (and complete with controversy from journalists) which will be operational once a month. It’s the story of Red Arrow 100 which will connect the capital in 110 minutes Roma con Pompeiia town in the Neapolitan area where the Archaeological excavations which attract hundreds of thousands of tourists every year.

A questionable inauguration in a historic moment, as he points out Luciano Nobiliregional councilor of Italia Viva, particularly complex: “A country in which while they rage disruptions on the entire railway network and in the stations making life impossible for tourists who choose Italy and where important railway works are canceled from the PNRR because they are not able to carry them out, the Premier and the Minister of Culture – attacks Nobili – inaugurate a train that will works only one day a month, it is a country that has lost the sense of the ridiculous“.

The new Rome-Pompeii connection is in fact scheduled every third Sunday of the month, with departure in the morning from Rome Termini at 8.53, stopping at Naples Central and then arriving at Pompeii station at 10.40. Waiting for travelers is the Pompei Link shuttle bus. The return is at 18.40 with a stop at Napoli Centrale and finally arrival at Termini at 20.55.

A decision motivated by the already 50 daily round trips existing today between Rome and Pompeii. Rides up to Naples with high-speed trains, then once you arrive at the central station the odyssey begins with regional trains, including the famous Circumvesuviana dell’Eav (the transport holding company of the Campania region), not really famous for punctuality.

Cyrus Cuozzo

