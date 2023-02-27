What are freckles? How to lighten them and what is the difference with freckles?

Ephelides are small dark or brown spots on the skin that develop mainly on the face, shoulders and arms. Commonly called “freckles”, these spots are the result of increased melanin productionthe pigment that gives color to the skin.

Although freckles are often thought of as attractive and glamorous, many people try to lighten or remove them for aesthetic reasons. There are several methods to do this, but not all of them are effective or safe, which is why it is important to consult a dermatologist,

We will see in this in-depth analysis what are freckles, how to lighten them and what is the difference with freckles.

What are freckles

Freckles are small patches of skin brownish in color and whose appearance is linked to an increase in the concentration of melanin in some specific areas of the epidermis.

They can occur on the face, nose, arms, back, and other parts of the body, where they often appear flat or rounded compared to the skin surface.

Freckles are not a diseasebut are part of the category of non-pathological benign skin disorders. The tendency to show these small spots is inherited from the parents: generally, they appear around 2-6 years of age and mainly affect people with fair skin, light eyes and red or blond hair.

These skin spots have characteristics that should not be confused with freckles, from which they differ.

Difference between freckles and freckles

These two types of spots that are very similar, but have some peculiarities that distinguish them.

Ephelides are spots on the skin brownish in color, with a flat and round shape. These spots appear exclusively in those areas of the body exposed to the sun, so they are more evident during the summer and then disappear completely or lighten up during the winter season. The appearance of freckles is associated with an increase in the concentration of melanin in some areas of the skin.

Freckles, on the other hand, are hereditary skin discolourations. These spots are caused by a buildup of melanin, but they don't go away and are permanent, even though they darken during the summer and with exposure to the sun. Freckles appear all over the body as raised or flat spots and range in color from light to dark brown.

What are the causes of freckles?

The ability to develop these skin blemishes is inherited from the parents.These spots are related to a local hyper-pigmentation caused by an anomaly of the melanocytes, i.e. those cells which are responsible for the color of the skin and which, in this case, produce an excessive amount of melanin.

The cause must therefore be sought precisely in the UVA and UVB rays, which enhance the melanin production which – in subjects with freckles – is poorly distributed, as well as excessive.

Melanin serves to protect the skin from UV radiationso freckles are a sign of the skin’s inability to protect itself from the sun’s rays, evenly.

As we have described before, freckles differ from freckles precisely in that they are particularly sensitive to solar radiation and are more accentuated after exposure to the sun. For this reason, when the sun’s rays are less intense, for example in winter, the spots lighten and disappear, in some cases completely.

How to lighten or eliminate freckles

Against freckles there is no cure or specific treatment: this is because it is not a question, precisely, of a pathology, but of a characteristic of some individuals. Some people consider them as a sign of beauty, while others believe they are blemishes that need to be removed.

Some medical treatments can lighten and depigment them.

Il chemical peels represents an aesthetic treatment suitable for contrasting skin spots of various kinds. It works through the application of some substances with an exfoliating action – such as trichloroacetic acid and glycolic acid – which remove freckles on the surface. This treatment is delicate and must be carried out by expert doctors, in order not to risk burning the skin.

represents an aesthetic treatment suitable for contrasting skin spots of various kinds. It works through the application of some substances with an exfoliating action – such as trichloroacetic acid and glycolic acid – which remove freckles on the surface. This treatment is delicate and must be carried out by expert doctors, in order not to risk burning the skin. laser therapy it is a technique capable of eliminating these spots, acting directly on the melanocytes. After this treatment, the skin is inflamed, but the epidermis will heal after about a week.

it is a technique capable of eliminating these spots, acting directly on the melanocytes. After this treatment, the skin is inflamed, but the epidermis will heal after about a week. cryotherapy it is a fairly expensive treatment and to be carried out in several sessions. It is carried out with liquid nitrogen which causes a cold burn on the freckles (as is done on warts). These, consequently, disappear leaving small scars that will disappear after a short time.

it is a fairly expensive treatment and to be carried out in several sessions. It is carried out with liquid nitrogen which causes a cold burn on the freckles (as is done on warts). These, consequently, disappear leaving small scars that will disappear after a short time. Diathermocoagulation it is one of the most invasive solutions, which involves the elimination of freckles by electrosurgical unit. It is a treatment that takes place using high-frequency microwave beams that burn the skin, so as to make the spots disappear.

Natural remedies to lighten freckles

Although freckles do not therefore represent a health problem, there are gods natural remedies to try to lighten and remove themwithout resorting to the more invasive systems mentioned above.

Calendula or Calendula Officinalis;

The heather or Erica Arborea;

Il radano o Raphanus Sativus it is another of the natural remedies against these skin spots;

it is another of the natural remedies against these skin spots; Lemon or Citrus Limon it is rich in antioxidant vitamins, useful in the treatment of freckles;

it is rich in antioxidant vitamins, useful in the treatment of freckles; Dandelion extract or Taraxacum Officinale;

L’avena or Avena Sativa it is a healing and purifying solution, which can be used as a lightener for freckles.

Natural remedies don’t make spots disappear, but they can lighten and reduce them.

Finally, remember to always use sunscreens with high protection UVA and UVB filters, to avoid making the freckles darken further.