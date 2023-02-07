Visits to hospitals and care facilities in Emilia-Romagna are back to normal: access for visitors is once again free, obviously in compliance with the organizational procedures and visiting hours, as it was before the Covid emergency. The obligation of the Green pass has been repealed, however, the one required by the Ministry of Health to wear a mask for anyone who enters remains: staff, visitors, companions, caregivers, suppliers, technicians and volunteers. We invite people to facilitate access to the maternity wards to allow them to look after the newborn and it is also recommended to sanitize their hands thoroughly.

The document, shared by the general management of the health department with local companies and trade unions, also addresses the issue of screening methods, isolations and the organization of the Covid departments. The swab remains mandatory for patients entering the hospital, while in the emergency room it will only be done if there are respiratory symptoms.

Screening every 30 days for healthcare workers is no longer necessary, unless they are symptomatic. For patients who can be discharged there will be a 5-day isolation from the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms, for those not destined for discharge there will be a 10-day isolation. Some wards dedicated exclusively to Covid patients remain active in the event that the prevailing symptoms concern the respiratory system, while in all other cases the positive patients will be housed in the wards best suited to their needs, albeit in isolation. «We have entered a phase – says the councilor for health Raffaele Donini – in which thanks to the enormous efforts made for vaccination and prevention we can regain the normality of relationships. Even if the critical phase is behind us, attention must be paid above all to protect the most fragile”. (HANDLE).