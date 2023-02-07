Home Health free access to hospitals in Emilia Romagna returns. The only obligation is the mask
Health

free access to hospitals in Emilia Romagna returns. The only obligation is the mask

by admin
free access to hospitals in Emilia Romagna returns. The only obligation is the mask

Visits to hospitals and care facilities in Emilia-Romagna are back to normal: access for visitors is once again free, obviously in compliance with the organizational procedures and visiting hours, as it was before the Covid emergency. The obligation of the Green pass has been repealed, however, the one required by the Ministry of Health to wear a mask for anyone who enters remains: staff, visitors, companions, caregivers, suppliers, technicians and volunteers. We invite people to facilitate access to the maternity wards to allow them to look after the newborn and it is also recommended to sanitize their hands thoroughly.

The document, shared by the general management of the health department with local companies and trade unions, also addresses the issue of screening methods, isolations and the organization of the Covid departments. The swab remains mandatory for patients entering the hospital, while in the emergency room it will only be done if there are respiratory symptoms.

Screening every 30 days for healthcare workers is no longer necessary, unless they are symptomatic. For patients who can be discharged there will be a 5-day isolation from the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms, for those not destined for discharge there will be a 10-day isolation. Some wards dedicated exclusively to Covid patients remain active in the event that the prevailing symptoms concern the respiratory system, while in all other cases the positive patients will be housed in the wards best suited to their needs, albeit in isolation. «We have entered a phase – says the councilor for health Raffaele Donini – in which thanks to the enormous efforts made for vaccination and prevention we can regain the normality of relationships. Even if the critical phase is behind us, attention must be paid above all to protect the most fragile”. (HANDLE).

You may also like

Covid, the news. ECDC: high virus circulation, strengthen...

Sirt, the skinny gene diet: how it works

hard to find it in 5 seconds

That strange rare disease that causes strokes among...

Over the African pig — Salute

Cappuccino: here’s why you should drink it according...

Cancer screening, the prevention campaign at Casa Sanremo

the announcement of Amadeus during the press conference...

Open cardiology is back, experts respond to citizens...

On Valentine’s Day we save the heart, free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy