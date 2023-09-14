Free Anti-Covid Vaccines Extended to All Citizens as Moderna Works on Combined Covid-Flu Vaccine

The Italian Ministry of Health has announced that the updated anti-Covid vaccine will be offered free of charge to all citizens, regardless of their age or occupation. Previously, the vaccine was only available to specific categories such as over-60s, pregnant women, fragile individuals, and healthcare workers. However, the new decision aims to make the vaccine accessible to anyone who wishes to receive it.

Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, made this announcement during an interview on Tg1, which will be broadcasted tonight at 8.00 pm. The move is expected to encourage more people to get vaccinated and contribute to the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to this update, the Ministry also revealed that the new vaccines targeting the Omicron variant of the virus will be available within the next two weeks. As a result, the anti-Covid and anti-flu vaccination campaign will commence from the beginning of October. Interestingly, individuals can receive both vaccinations in the same session, streamlining the process and ensuring maximum protection against both respiratory illnesses.

Moreover, pharmaceutical company Moderna has recently announced its plans to develop a bivalent Covid-flu vaccine by 2025. Moderna’s CEO, Stephane Bancel, expressed confidence in their mRNA platform and highlighted the progress made in clinical trials for vaccines targeting respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. The company aims to have the combined vaccine available by 2025, with intentions to regularly update its combinations as new variants emerge.

These developments are expected to have a significant impact on the ongoing battle against Covid-19. With the expanded availability of the anti-Covid vaccine, more individuals will have access to the vital protection it offers. Additionally, Moderna’s advancements in vaccine development indicate promising prospects for future respiratory disease prevention.

For further details on these updates, readers are encouraged to visit ANSA.it for the full article.

