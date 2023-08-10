Free beach and theft: the tricks to protect yourself and enjoy a day at the beach in peace

Many people fear going to the free beach for fear of being robbed. Here’s how to enjoy peace of mind and protect yourself.

Going to the beach should be a moment of relaxation and tranquility but more and more often we hear news of thefts against bathersespecially on free beaches.

This “forces” even those who might prefer the free beach, to take an umbrella and deck chair in an equipped beach, to be able to spend time at the beach more peacefully. Even here, however, sometimes you don’t feel safe leaving your belongings unattended, for example while taking a bath or sitting on the shore.

Although, however, it is a rather common inconvenience, few know how to fix it. Not everyone imagines it, but to deal with such a situation, it would be good to put into practice a series of tricks.

How to protect yourself from theft while on the beach and enjoy the day at the beach in peace

Mobile phones, wallet, house or car keys, clothing and bags that may also have value: under the umbrella there is everything you need and what is precious you have with you. These are also the assets targeted by thieves who move as soon as the umbrella is uncovered.

The tricks to protect yourself from theft on the beach – tantasalute.it

So how to protect yourself? The first solution is to buy one waterproof bag in which to insert all the valuables without them being damaged if they get wet. Another way to protect your assets is to dig a hole in which to temporarily hide everything. Obviously you must not be seen when digging. Preferably the hole should be under the towel. And then put it all in a little pouch to store here.

The problem is that, unless you go to the beach when there are no people, it is a very visible practice that will immediately arouse the attention of the bad guys. The Civil Guard has released an ingenious method to hide your belongings. Disguise personal belongings inside a fake cream pot is your best bet. Again, the “Secur Beach”, emulates a safe that can be installed in a few minutes, burying a part of it so as to make it difficult to detach it from the bottom without the key to open the lock.

The most classic solution, which perhaps has already been used in the past, is that of collaborate with nearby swimmers. Therefore, ask them to take a look at the beach umbrella and at all their possessions when they leave or go swimming, then returning the favor if necessary. But you never know who you can trust. So it would be preferable to evaluate the other solutions. Or move “round” so that someone always stays under the umbrella to watch. The day at the beach should not be lived with anxiety. On the other hand, people come here to relax. So at least one of these solutions will help protect your belongings and enjoy a well-deserved rest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

