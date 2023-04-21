Free birth control pills for all women

Historical turning point of Aifa: birth control pills free in Italy for all women. It had been talked about for some time, but now the definitive green light has arrived from the price and reimbursement committee of the Italian Medicines Agency. So oral contraception will be free for women of all ages. Before us, France had decided to make contraceptives free, but only for girls under 25.

Free birth control pills: this was already the case in various Italian regions

Some Italian regions had autonomously decided to provide the pill free of charge in health centers to certain categories of women, including those who had not yet turned 25. In Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lombardy and Puglia, free pills also for the unemployed and for those who had decided to terminate a pregnancy. With this decision it will no longer be necessary to go to the consulting room, but it will be sufficient to go to the pharmacy.

Free birth control pills: surpassed the French model

In Italy, only less than two out of ten women take the contraceptive pill. We are fourteenth in the ranking of states that have authorized the drug. Until this historic decision by the Italian Medicines Agency, it was thought to “copy” the French modelwith the free allocation of the pill only to women under 25.

In our country it was decided to remove the reimbursement of second generation pills in 2016. These are contraceptives with a lower dose of hormones, therefore safer and with fewer side effects. From that moment and until the new AIFA decision, all oral contraceptives were the responsibility of women. The second generation ones cost around 4.6 euros per month. The fourth generation pills, therefore still improved, can cost between 14 and 20 euros per month.

It is hoped in this way to further lower the data relating to abortions, which have already decreased with access to the morning-after pill and the five-day-after pill.

