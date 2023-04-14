Data updated as of December 31 of last year. Significant reduction in mortality thanks to early diagnosis: in the target population -50% for cervical cancer, -56% for breast cancer and -31% for advanced forms of breast cancer

April 14, 2023 – In Emilia Romagna membership of the cancer screenings for the early diagnosis and treatment of some of the most common forms of cancer, those al colorectalal neck of the uterus and to breast, exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

I say so data monitored by the regional councilorship for health policies e updated al 31 December 2022 related to three screening programs messi available free of charge dal Regional health service. Data from which further good news emerges: accession in Emilia-Romagna it’s for all three higher than the national average.

“Monitoring – highlights the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– confirms, in addition to the full recovery of the numbers, the centrality of the prevention and early diagnosis programs put in place by the Region. Adhering to free cancer screenings is important, it’s a sign of attention to your health. It only takes a few minutes to take care of ourselves”.

For the screening of breast tumors the participation percentage of the female target population (women in the 45-74 age group), which was 69% in 2021, in 2022 she went up to 71%; it went from 63 to 65% per lo screening al neck of the uterus (women between 25 and 64 years), and from 51 to 53% for the colorectal screeninginvolving men and women between 50 and 69 years old.

Growing numbers, but which can be further improved especially as regards the prevention of al cancer colon rectum, which is the second in terms of frequency and mortality, considering the entire Italian and Emilia-Romagna male and female population. A simple and painless screening, which takes place through the fecal occult blood test, and very effective: in Emilia-Romagna, since it was introduced, i.e. in 2005, those who have joined have registered a significant decline in new cancers and mortality rate in both men (respectively -33% and -65%) than in women (-21% e -54%). However, 47% of recipients still do not respond to the invitation to be screenedunderestimating the importance of early diagnosis.

In fact, it is always the data that demonstrates and confirms it, even for the breast and cervical cancer: in the target population -40% the incidence of cervical cancer and -50% mortality. For women who adhere to mammography screening: – 56% mortality from breast cancer e -31% advanced forms of breast cancer.

Increasingly reducing mortality, promoting early diagnosis and encouraging the widest possible adhesion of the resident and domiciled population in Emilia-Romagna: this is the objective for which the Region and the entire health service continue to work.

In-depth information sheet (494.18 KB)