Free contraception for the weakest sections of the population[1]

The news that the Prices and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) approved on 21 April 2023 the decision to make the contraceptive pill free for women of all age groups, reported to the attention of the world of health the problem of contraception. A total cost for the State coffers of approximately 140 million euros per year has been estimated. It is therefore a final attestation by the state bodies of the urgency of implementing a provision conceived as early as 1975. Unfortunately, the evaluation of the CPR by AIFA did not have an application follow-up.

The European Parliament, with the resolution of 24 June 2021, called on the Member States to guarantee universal access to a range of high-quality modern contraceptive methods and related suppliesfamily planning advice and information on contraception for all, to reduce or eliminate all barriers preventing access to contraception, such as financial and social barriers, and to ensure that medical advice and consultations with health professionals are available health sector, allowing all people to choose the most suitable contraceptive method for them, thus safeguarding the fundamental right to health and the right to choose. In point 31 of the resolution it is highlighted that “such coverage should be extended to all persons of reproductive age”.

From the 2021 data, there are 2,562,514 foreign women residing in Italy, equal to 50.9% of the migrant population, with an average age of 37.4 years; 31.9% are women from the European Community. The average age requires particular attention as 63.4% of the female migrant population is between 0 and 45 years of age, a period of life linked to awareness and training for responsible motherhood. It should still be remembered that children born to both foreign parents represent 14.2% of total births in Italy during 2021 and that on average in Italy each foreign woman has 1.87 children, while Italians 1.18 (Dossier “Female migrations in Italy” Institute of Political Studies S. Pio V – IDOS, February 2023).

In light of what emerged from the latest report by the Ministry of Health on the implementation of Law 194/78 with the final data for 2020, the rates of voluntary abortion (IVG) were confirmed to be significantly higher among foreign womenwho continue to show abortion rates 2 or even 3 times higher than those of Italian women (Minister of Health report on implementation of Law 194/78 for social protection of maternity and voluntary termination of pregnancy – final data 2020).

From studies conducted by the ISS and other research institutions, it emerges that the more frequent recourse to IVG by foreign women does not seem to depend on a choice to use IVG as a method for controlling one’s fertility but rather from the fact that it involves generally young women and, therefore, of reproductive age (with an average age recorded around 30 years) and by their general living conditions (determined in particular by the so-called ‘social gradient’), which can condition their procreative choices and limit the possibility of accessing and using health services (Istisan Report 06/17). For these reasons, the SIMM, through its ‘Women’s Health‘ working group, has examined the legislation on the matter and the guidelines that the Regions are giving, in the absence of a position from the state bodies.

Analysis of national legislation and regional resolutions

The Law n. 405 of 29 July 1975 with the establishment of family counseling centers provides in article 1:

psychological and social assistance for the preparation for motherhood and responsible fatherhood and for the problems of the couple and the family, also with regard to minor problems; the administration of the necessary means to achieve the goals freely chosen by the couple and as an individual in order to responsible procreation in compliance with the ethical beliefs and physical integrity of users; the protection of women’s health and the product of conception; the dissemination of information suitable for promoting or preventing pregnancy by recommending the methods and medicines suitable for each case .

Furthermore, the foresight of the legislator had already foreseen in article 4 that the other services envisaged by the service established by this law were free of charge for all Italian citizens and for foreigners residing or staying, even temporarily, on Italian territory.

With the Resolution of the Puglia Region Council no. 483 of 31 March 2008 the free dispensing of low-dose oestrogen-progestogens, transdermal hormonal contraceptives, vaginal rings and progestogen-only oral contraceptives was established in family counseling centres. Among the reasons for the resolution, it was highlighted that the phenomenon of recourse to voluntary termination of pregnancy mainly concerned vulnerable groups represented by 68.7% of unemployed women or with a low level of education (62.7%). But this resolution was not implemented.

L’Emilia-Romagna with the Council Resolution no. 1722 of 11/6/2017 has adopted the free offer of contraceptive systems in the context of the Young Adult Spaces, accompanying them with counseling aimed not only at correct use but considering it an opportunity to make users aware of the promotion of reproductive health, correct lifestyles (alcohol, smoking, nutrition, sexual behaviour) and on the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

The Piemonte region with Resolution no. 300 dated 3/7/2018 granted the possibility of free supply of hormonal contraceptives, subcutaneous implants, intrauterine devices, emergency contraception and female and male condoms. The Region, in order to adopt actions aimed at promoting the sexual and reproductive health of the young generations, to facilitate effective family planning choices and to protect women’s health, and, therefore, to reduce abortion rates, promotes and guarantees opportunities for easier access to contraceptive advice and practice. In particular, alongside the opportunity of facilitated access to contraceptive advice within the Consulting Centres, in dedicated, non-judgmental spaces with trained professionals, the availability of free contraceptive methods has proved effective in reducing unwanted pregnancies. To this end, for citizens under the age of 26 and for women aged between 26 and 45, exemption E02 (unemployment) or E99 (female workers affected by the crisis) is envisaged in the post IVG (within 24 months after surgery) and postpartum (within 12 months after birth), the possibility of free supply of the following contraceptive methods: – hormonal contraceptives (oral, transdermal and vaginal); – subcutaneous implants; intrauterine devices (copper or progestogen-releasing IUDs); – emergency contraception (hormonal or copper IUD); – female and male condoms. But this resolution was not implemented.

The Resolution of the Council of the Tuscany Region n. 1251 of 11/12/2018 provides for the free distribution of contraceptives at Consulting offices.

The Council of the Lazio Region with Resolution No. 61 of 02/07/2023 approved access to free hormonal contraception in family counseling centers for adolescents and young women between 14 and 21 years of age. This economic facilitation is accompanied by a specific path which provides for an exchange interview with the patients in order to help them make an informed and aware choice, as well as to open a dialogue on sexuality and affectivity at a young age. The document underlines how this resolution is also implemented in order to overcome the disparities present on the regional territory, and to allow access to hormonal contraception also taking into account the economic reasons that often play a role in this disparity. But this resolution was not implemented.

Given the above, the Immigration and Health Table (TIS):

expresses strong concern regarding the lack of approval by AIFA of the free granting of contraceptives at family counseling centres. Their founding law, n. 405 of 1975, provided for the free distribution of contraceptives at these low-threshold services, thus guaranteeing greater adherence of the female and adolescent population to information and health education courses for women and girls, regarding conscious pregnancy and family planning. From this point of view, the community of migrant women, in the process of being regularized or without a residence permit, which is increasingly numerous in our country, represents a segment of the population at a high risk of social exclusion and as such is particularly vulnerable from a socio-health point of view; furthermore underlines how national legislation also guarantees to overcome the access that is unjustly diversified by age group and by categories of users present in the Regions which have already decided on the matter;stresses that the provision of contraceptives can be integrated with information and education on health and informed motherhood for foreign women, with a view to integrated care, beyond the emergency;requests that foreign women without a residence permit and therefore not registered in the NHS, and/or present in the CAS and in the SAI, be safeguarded by the principle of free payment for contraceptives, among the categories of population at greatest risk or fragile.

Rome, 26 July 2023

The Immigration and Health Table (TIS)

(Organizations adhering to TIS: ASGI, Caritas Italiana, Centro Astalli, Emergency, Intersos, Doctors of the World, Doctors for Human Rights – MEDU, Doctors with Africa CUAMM, Doctors Against Torture – MCT, Doctors Without Borders – MSF, NAGA, Italian Society of Migration Medicine – SIMM)

[1] The document was prepared by the “Women’s Health” Working Group of the Italian Society of Migration Medicine (SIMM) and subsequently adopted with slight modifications and signed by the Immigration and Health Table (TIS)

