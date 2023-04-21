Free contraceptive pill for all women, the AIFA decision

Pill free contraceptives for all women. On the day in which women’s health is celebrated, the Price and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has given the green light to the decision to make oral contraception free for women of all age groups age, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year. This was reported by Quotidiano Sanità, in an interview with Giovanna Scroccaro, president of the Cpr Aifa.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The HIV pill that prevents contagion will be free, AIFA’s breakthrough

Gratis anche l’Hiv

Green light also today for the reimbursement of drugs for Prep, the so-called pre-exposure anti-HIV prophylaxis. “These are two issues that have long been in the attention of the agency – highlights Scroccaro – which required technical time to arrive at a complete evaluation” and the authority’s ‘disco verde’. “We wanted to complete them before the expiry” of the mandate and the arrival of the reform of the Agency, expected for the summer. Specifically, in order to make contraception free in Italy «the least expensive products were evaluated within 3 categories of contraceptive drugs identified and divided by ‘generation’, which were made free. In particular, it was the Technical-Scientific Commission that divided the large number of contraceptives available to date by progestogen component, recommending that a certain number of products be made available free of charge for each different ‘generation’ of medicines, guaranteeing a certain overlapping».

The social cost

«We – he continues – then analyzed those with the lowest prices. The cost estimate for the State is around 140 million euros per year, but this is an important decision, which will make it possible to expand the number of women who today, perhaps, considered the cost of these contraceptives too high and for this they used it. There has always been little use of contraception in Italy and this may now change. Furthermore, it is difficult to say, since there has been no price negotiation for these products, that a 25 euro pill is better than those that cost 10 euros».