Free contraceptive pill for all women: the turning point of Aifa-breaking latest news

Of Margaret DeBac

The measure will cost the State 140 million euros a year. The anti-HIV drug to be used before risky intercourse is also free

ROMA Due pills in one shot. At the same meeting, the Prices and Refunds Committee of theAifa, drug agency close to the implementation of a reform, approved the reimbursement of contraceptives

for women of all ages and Preppre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV infection, the AIDS virus. Double revolution for Italy which comes after many European countries making available to the female universe, precisely on the occasion of Women’s Health Daya birth control tool that several Regions had already dispensed in counseling clinics, but with a limited audience: girls up to 25 years of age or unemployed women or who had voluntarily terminated their pregnancy.

The breakthrough will cost the State around 140 million euros a year: the least expensive products have been identified, including the latest generation ones. Interviewed by Quotidiano Sanit Joanna Scroccaropresident of the Commission, said it will be made available a certain amount of medicines. An important decision that will allow you to expand the audience of users that they could not afford oral contraception because it was too expensive. The prices of the pill vary from 10 to 25 euros per package but it is not possible to evaluate which is better than the other as, ending up in the range of non-refundable drugs, they were not subject to price negotiation.

The second revolution concerns the Prep and it was expected by infectious disease specialists, who can thus align themselves in the prevention strategy with the prevention policies of countries such as France, Germany, Spain and England. a prophylaxis that will be given only in specialized centres, to people at risk of contracting the disease before exposure to the infection. Andrea Gori, from the Sacco hospital in Milan, welcomes the news with enthusiasm: Finally we will have effective Prep programs. A necessary step. Today the pill costs 60 euros a month. It will be a saving for the health service because treating an HIV positive patient is much more economically demanding. By Prep programs we mean not only the administration of medicines based on two molecules, tonofovir and emtricitabine, but above all information interventions, selection of suitable people to receive them, transmission of correct messages on risk perception. In London, about 25,000 candidates for Prep were enrolled in one year by University College. Al Sacco, Gori calculates, there are two thousand potential consumers: If used correctly we now have a very effective tool that can prevent infection 100%. The Prep operation will cost the state coffers a few hundred thousand euros. See also Not only nutrition but also this free sport would strengthen memory and increase concentration