Free contraceptive pill, green light postponed. The Aifa Board of Directors asks for further information on methods and costs

Stop, for now, the free contraceptive pill for all women. The Board of Directors of the Italian Medicines Agency has in fact decided to…

Stop, for now, at the gratuity of the birth control pill for all women. The Board of Directors of the Italian Medicines Agency has in fact decided not to rule on the matter, requesting further insights after the Prices and Reimbursements Committee of Aifa itself had given the green light to the decision to make oral contraceptives free on 21 April for women of all age groups, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year. A decision that had aroused immediate controversy. The black smoke arrived today, at the end of the board meeting which, “acknowledging that the Agency’s advisory commissions have not yet elaborated precise indications on the age groups to which the contraceptive pill can be granted free of charge, on the methods of distribution and on the costs for the National Health System in the various scenarios of adoption of reimbursement – explains the Agency – has found that the essential elements for deliberation do not exist”.

Free contraceptive pill for all women of all age groups, the decision of Aifa

The hypothesis

In fact, there are various hypotheses on the table: providing for the free pill, for example, for all women of childbearing age, or for women who are in economically disadvantaged conditions or for young women up to 19/26 years of age as happens in some countries European countries and in the six Italian regions that offer the contraceptive pill free of charge. As usual, however, the board states that it is “ready to play his role and to fully express its opinion as soon as it has the adequate investigation required of the advisory commissions”. Furthermore, with these indications, the Council undertakes to activate a negotiation table with the supervising ministries and the Conference of Regions.

The regions where it is already in force

In fact already in force in some regions such as Puglia, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Tuscany, the Autonomous Province of Trento, while in Lazio the provision was announced by the Zingaretti council, the free birth control pill has long been at the center of political and social debate with often opposing positions. In fact, opponents judge this project to go against the trend of the government’s intentions to use the few funds available to boost the birth rate. Among the clearly opposed is Pro Vita & Famiglia, which speaks of a “serious and dangerous” eventuality. Also for Moige-Movimento Italiano Genitori it is a project to be rejected by stating that Aifa “discriminates against those who have children”. The position of the president of the National Federation of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, is different who, after the approval of the Price and Reimbursement Committees, had spoken of «a shareable provision, which reduces inequalities and makes women equal in terms of health ». The free birth control pill, according to the Italian Association for Demographic Education, would instead represent «a return to the future. In the sense that until 1993, or up to thirty years ago, contraception was already free, and this has also contributed to its awareness and diffusion among Italian women”.

Read the full article

on The Messenger