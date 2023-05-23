Free delivery of medicines in flooded areas for those who cannot travel

Free home delivery of medicines by private pharmacies associated with Federfarma in flooded areas. This, explains the president of Federfarma Forlì and Cesena Alberto Lattuneddu, “was implemented as Human Resources directly by Federfarma Nazionale precisely in support of the population in this critical situation caused by the flood catastrophe. Many families have seen their homes destroyed, their memories and their cars”.

“The free Home Delivery Service of medicines, even with prescription, for all patients with health problems and who are unable to move, also due to irreparable damage to their means of locomotion, is always operational from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 17.30 in non-stop mode. You must call the toll-free number 800 189 521. A Trained and Qualified Operator will answer who will put the Patient in contact with the Pharmacy freely chosen by the same patient or with the pharmacy closest to the home of the assisted identified through a special geolocator”.

The assisted person must indicate to the telephone operator their personal details and the address where to deliver the medicines. “A pharmacist will carry out the home delivery, after having implemented the dispensing in the pharmacy, correctly following the legislation imposed by the Ministry of Health and the Code of Conduct of the Professional Order of Pharmacists, therefore, the health delivery service will have the added value of have your trusted pharmacist at home and not just any generic operator”, it is added.

2The control and adherence of the pharmacological therapy is carried out by the Pharmacist directly at the Patient’s home and at the time of delivery of the medicines prescribed by their own doctor – concludes Lattuneddu -. It is essential to know that this method of free delivery of medicines by the Private Pharmacies adhering to Federfarma is carried out under the patronage of the Ministry of Health in order to highlight the professional caliber in favor and as a guarantee for patients and citizens in extreme difficulty and in this particular emergency moment.







