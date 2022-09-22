Home Health Free dermatological screening campaign kicks off: ‘Signs on the skin’
Health

by admin
The awareness and screening campaign ‘Signals on the skin’ kicks off on Friday 23 September from Milan, with days dedicated to the prevention of precancerous lesions.

Free visits by appointment are foreseen in 23 dermatological centers throughout Italy, with specialists available to patients suffering from actinic keratosis, a very early form of squamous cell carcinoma, which occurs after the age of 40 and affects about 400 thousand people in Italy.

It is one of the most frequent skin lesions in Italy: it is estimated that at least 30% of over 70s present at least one actinic keratosis. Promoted by the Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (SIDeMaST) and supported by Pierre Fabre Pharma, the campaign promotes early diagnosis.

Visits are by appointment only, and subject to availability, at 02 82900619 from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3 pm After Milan, the campaign will stop on September 24 in Ancona, Avezzano (AQ), Bologna, Brescia, Catania, Florence, Naples, Padua, Pisa, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Turin, Trieste; on October 1st again in Milan; on 4 October in Rome; on 8 October in Bari and Perugia; October 15 in Messina; on October 20 in Siena.

