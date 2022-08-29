DoYourData Uninstaller Pro is an intelligent software uninstall tool, which is a software for uninstalling applications on PC, which can uninstall general applications and Windows apps in batches. It will completely uninstall selected applications and clean up all related residuals, including logs, junk files, registry files, logs, caches, etc. At present, you can get the serial number for free for a limited time. If you need it, download it as soon as possible!

As we all know, the Windows system has the function of adding/removing programs. Normally, after installing the program, it will appear in the console. However, some programmers do not design according to the Windows API, which makes it difficult for users to remove them. To keep it in the system, we introduce a set of free software removal tools, DoYourData Uninstaller Pro for a limited time. General applications and Windows apps can be searched at a glance, and the software left by the software will also be deeply eradicated when the software is removed. junk in the computer to keep the system with a smoother speed.

Go to the event page to see the $14.9 DoYourData Uninstaller Pro free for a limited time (the event page URL is at the end of the article).

Scroll down to see the download link of Step.1 (blue box), expand the License to see the startup serial number (red box).

Execute the downloaded installation file and execute the installation file. In the Windows 10/11 environment, the window for using this account will appear when executing it. This is because the security warning window of “User Account Control” will appear. It is a confirmation screen that often appears when the user performs some actions that will affect the system, so press[Yes]to continue (if you want to remove this warning, please refer to “How to close the user account in Windows 11″ Control Functions (UAC)” article).

Then follow the Windows installation sign[Next]to complete the installation.

Execute to enter the main screen of DoYourData Uninstaller, click[Activate Pro Version]in the lower left corner to bring up the upgrade window, please enter the serial number you wrote down before and click[Activate].

When you see the Activation Successed message window, you can turn it into a full-featured professional version.

The author’s computer often installs some and some not, and will remove them if they are not applicable, but some programs will still have residual information after they are removed. DoYourData Uninstaller Pro can easily find out the leftover items that have been uninstalled.

It will be confirmed again when it is removed.

And there will be a list of removed details, clearly letting you know where the data is placed, and you can uncheck the options you don’t want to remove, which is quite flexible.

After success, you can also see the size of the space after removal.

In addition to the removal of general applications, you can also remove Windows Apps!

[Software name]: DoYourData Uninstaller Pro

【Event webpage】: Please click here

